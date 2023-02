It can increase the risk of dementia. The regular use of laxatives could have serious effects on the brain: this is what emerges from a work published in the journal Neurology which highlights how the drug used regularly is linked to a 50% increase in the risk of having a diagnosis of neurogenerative disease. Specifically causing it would be those that work by osmosis (i.e. absorbing water in the intestine), which were found to be associated with an even higher risk.