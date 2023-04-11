Home Health Ospedale del Mare in Naples, post-cancer bladder reconstructed
Health

by admin
It is called Vesuvian Orthotopic Neobladder and it is a robotic technique of intracorporeal reconstruction of the bladder, removed for tumoral and non-tumor pathologies, through a…

It defines itself Vesuvian Orthotopic Neobladder and is a robotic technique of reconstruction intracorporea of the bladderremoved for tumor pathologies and not, through a stretch of intestine.

It arises from the need to give an increasingly innovative response to bladder cancerconstantly increasing in industrialized countries, so as to represent the 70% of tumors affecting the urinary tract and the 3% of the various types of tumors.

Today the Vesuvian Orthotopic Neobladder first proposed by Dr Del Biondo at the Ospedale del Mare in Naples with a team of doctors and health personnel (the average age is under 40 years old), is a consolidated reality (there are about 15 interventions performed).

It is generating enormous interest, especially after being picked up by the most prestigious scientific magazines international and have been presented at many congresses.

«All’Sea Hospital – recalls the general manager of ASL Napoli 1 center Cyrus Verdoliva – urology has always had a clear vocation for robotic surgery. For this, where the characteristics cancerous allow it, you try to make the reconstruction intracorporeal as performing as possible by simplifying the robotic execution, resulting in a clear advantage over time surgical but, more than anything else, allowing the patient to resume his daily life without problems. The collaboration with the professor was also strategic Sertac Yaziciresponsible for urological robotic surgery of the university Hacettepe Of Ankaraa collaboration that is allowing the technique to cross national borders, generating a lot of interest especially in Middle East».

