Two ministerial provisions redesign the current professional profile of the social-health operator and establish a new “health-interest operator”.

They will land soon State-Regions Conference two separate provisions of the Ministry of Health (see the attached draft) which respectively outline the new professional profile of the social-health worker (oss) and theestablishment of a new professional figure, the result of an additional training course to the basic one of the obs.

As regards the new profile of the OSS, the provision follows the one anticipated in June 2022. In essence it provides that “the social-health worker is the operator who carries out activities aimed at satisfying primary needs and promoting well-being and autonomy of people assisted in the health, socio-health and social fields”. Furthermore, “the social-health worker carries out his/her activity in collaboration with the health or social professional of reference and in integration with the other health and social workers”.

The areas of competence of the new oss are divided into “minimum skills and essential knowledge: helping the assisted person to satisfy basic needs and daily life; ensure hygiene, safety and comfort in living and personal care environments; carry out personal assistance activities of a health and social welfare nature; carry out activities aimed at integrating with other operators and at teamwork”.

The real novelty, however, lies in the second provision, which establishes with regard to the new professional figure, still without a denomination and for the moment indicated with a double X: “The XX is an operator of health interest pursuant to art. 1, paragraph 2, of Law February 1, 2006, n. 43″. And again: “It is an operator in possession of the qualification of social-health operator who, following a further training course, obtains the qualification of XX”.

But what will this new figure do? “In organizational contexts in which inclusion in the care team has been envisaged – reads the draft – he assists nurses, ensuring the health activities identified in this provision, as well as carrying out the activities typical of the social-health operator profile”. Furthermore, “in relation to the clinical gravity of the patient and the organization of the context, he carries out his activities according to the indications of the nurse and in collaboration and integration with the other operators”. And then “he is responsible for the correctness of the activity carried out”.

Chapter training. To become “XX” a specific training course is required, which can only be accessed by those already in possession of the qualification of social-health operator or an equivalent qualification in accordance with current legislation. In any case, a five-year secondary school diploma or another qualification obtained abroad is required. And then you need to have gained at least 24 months of professional experience as a social-health worker.

The new training course will have a total duration of not less than 500 hours, to be carried out in a period of time not less than 6 months and not more than 12, and will be structured in theoretical teaching modules of at least 200 hours, with an internship of at least 280 hours and at least 20 hours of exercises/simulations. There is also the obligation to attend refresher training events concerning the operational areas of competence for a total duration of at least 15 hours per year.

ANNEX: Draft of the provisions

