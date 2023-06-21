Home » Osservasalute: Italians are getting older and sicker. And the Health Service is struggling
We are getting older and sicker but ours is not a health system “for old people”. We follow wrong lifestyles and we could do something about this but we are unable to adequately prevent it. And it’s not our fault. The waiting lists for visits or exams in public facilities are very long. For this reason, the health of many Italians deteriorates and chronic diseases increase.

