Osservasalute, Italians increasingly obese, lazy and depressed – Healthcare

Osservasalute, Italians increasingly obese, lazy and depressed

Osservasalute, Italians increasingly obese, lazy and depressed

Italians are increasingly overweight (12% of the population, almost 6 million adults, are obese and, overall, 46.2% of those over 18 are overweight) and not very active, with more than a third of people (33.7%) who declared that they do not practice sport or physical activity in their free time (30.3% of men and 36.9% of women). This is what emerges in summary from the XX Report Osservasalute 2022, of the National Observatory on Health in the Regions in the context of Vihtali, a spin off of the Catholic University.

A sedentary lifestyle is rampant even among the youngest: between 2020 and 2021 there was a sharp decrease in sports practice among children and adolescents aged 3-17. In these age groups between 2020 and 2021 there was a real collapse in sports practice, especially of the continuous type, which decreased by about 15 percentage points (from 51.3% to 36.2%). Diabetes then spreads among the obese (15.5% of them suffer from it) and the sedentary (almost 12%).

Furthermore, Italians seem to be increasingly depressed: starting from the years 2011-2012, at a national level the prescribing volume of antidepressant drugs initially recorded a slight increase, equal to +1.8% from 2013 to 2016, while subsequently the increase was decidedly more significant, with the values ​​that between 2017 and 2021 recorded a +10.4%. In 2021, the consumption of antidepressant drugs increased by 2.4% compared to 2020.

With regard to environmental risk factors, the Report highlights that, in 2020, pesticides were found in surface waters in 55.1% of the monitoring points (in 2018 the percentage was 77.3% and in 2017 it was 72, 4%). The greatest presence of pesticides in Umbria (94.1%), Puglia (86.4%), Sicily (81.6%), exceeds 70% in Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto. (HANDLE).

