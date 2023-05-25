Osteoarthritis of the jaw: recognizing and treating symptoms | > – Guide

Status: 05/22/2023 10:39 p.m Osteoarthritis can be behind jaw joint pain, which can also cause tension and pain in the head, shoulders and neck. In this way, symptoms can be recognized and treated.

Pain in the jaw area is very annoying and affects those affected when speaking, chewing or biting. The temporomandibular joint sits almost directly in front of the ears and connects the movable lower jaw with the skull. Although only two to three centimeters tall, the temporomandibular joint has to withstand heavy loads. It consists of the small joint socket, a cartilaginous disc (discus) and the joint head of the lower jaw. When speaking, chewing and swallowing, the joint opens and closes.

A healthy jaw joint is important for the entire body statics

The jaw is a finely tuned system: it is connected to the neck, back and shoulders and ear by nerves, 30 percent of all motor nerves in the entire body, and muscles. The temporomandibular joints are the highest joints in the body where static imbalances can be compensated.

It can be caused by physical and psychological influences

If this interaction – comparable to a mobile – is disturbed, arthrosis of the jaw joint can develop. Various physical as well as psychological influences can be responsible for this. Even the loss of a molar, for example, can result in incorrect stress in the joint. Sometimes incorrectly fitted dentures also trigger osteoarthritis of the jaw. For example, if the upper crowns are too low, the lower jaw will shift. The head of the joint now slides too far up into the joint and pressure is created. Temporomandibular joints are highly sensitive to compression. The joint is overloaded, the cartilage rubs off.

Possible triggers at a glance:

removal of a tooth

improperly fitted and worn tooth filling, crown or implant

Problems in the shoulder and neck area

Manifold symptoms of osteoarthritis of the jaw

If there is an imbalance in the fine system between the upper and lower jaw, the following symptoms are typical:

Cracking, grinding, or grinding of the jaw

Restricted opening of the mouth

Difficulty chewing and swallowing

Feeling of tension in the area of ​​the masticatory muscles

Inflammation in the jaw joint

Tight shoulder and neck muscles

Pressure in the ear / tinnitus

Headache migraine

Osteoarthritis of the jaw: Diagnosis with tomography and MRI

Since the causes can be so varied, the diagnosis begins with a thorough dental examination. The clearest sign of temporomandibular arthrosis is a rubbing noise when moving. A special X-ray method, the so-called orthopantomogram, makes it possible to take a panoramic tomographic image. All teeth as well as jaws and jaw joints are shown in one recording. An MRI may also be necessary for a more precise assessment.

Not every osteoarthritis of the jaw needs to be treated. In many of those affected, the diagnosis is an incidental finding on an X-ray. You have no complaints. Therapy is only indicated if pain or noise occurs, there are problems opening the mouth, the jaw no longer works properly or the teeth are under too much strain. This depends on the cause of the development of the temporomandibular arthrosis.

Treatment: medication, exercise, diet and surgery

Anti-inflammatory drugs (Ibuprofen or Voltaren) can relieve acute symptoms. Defective dentures or worn teeth must be replaced or repaired. A bite splint can help against teeth grinding and relaxation exercises or acupuncture of the chewing muscles are also part of it. Anti-inflammatory nutrition is another therapeutic component. The last option is an artificial jaw joint. However, this surgical procedure is usually only necessary in the case of a tumor or after an accident.

Jaw Pain: Osteoarthritis or Arthritis?

Osteoarthritis of the jaw usually occurs when the joints are already damaged. Reasons can be teeth grinding, prostheses that do not fit optimally or even age. As a result, mobility slowly decreases, and there is a cracking or crunching sound when you move. Chewing becomes increasingly painful.

When osteoarthritis of the jaw is accompanied by inflammation, doctors speak of jaw joint arthritis. However, the disease is more often associated with an underlying rheumatic disease, and pain occurs here at an early stage.

