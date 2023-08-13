Osteoarthritis of the Knee: Causes, Symptoms, Treatments and Prevention

Knee osteoarthritis is one of the most common and disabling joint pathologies affecting millions of people around the world. This condition causes pain, stiffness and limited movement of the knee, significantly affecting the quality of life of those affected. In this article, we will explore the causes, symptoms, treatments, and preventative measures for knee osteoarthritis in detail.

What is knee osteoarthritis?

Knee osteoarthritis, also known as osteoarthritis, is a degenerative form of arthritis that affects the cartilage that lines the knee joints. Cartilage plays an essential role in cushioning and protecting the bones of the joint during movement. With osteoarthritis, the cartilage progressively deteriorates, causing increased friction between the bones and causing pain and swelling.

Causes of knee osteoarthritis:

The exact causes of knee osteoarthritis are not yet fully understood, but several factors can contribute to its onset:

Aging: Age is one of the major risk factors for developing knee osteoarthritis. Over time, cartilage can undergo a natural wear and tear process.

Obesity: Excess weight puts more pressure on the knee joints, contributing to premature wear and tear of the cartilage.

Trauma and injuries: Past injuries to the knee, such as fractures or severe sprains, can increase your risk of developing osteoarthritis in the future.

Vigorous physical activity: Strenuous and repetitive exercise involving the knee can contribute to cartilage wear.

Genetic predisposition: Some people may inherit a greater susceptibility to developing knee osteoarthritis.

Other medical conditions: Some conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis, can increase your risk of knee osteoarthritis.

Knee Osteoarthritis Symptoms:

Symptoms of knee osteoarthritis can range from mild to severe and can include:

Ache: Knee pain is the most common symptom and worsens with physical activity.

Rigidity: Joint stiffness may worsen after rest or sleep.

Swelling: The affected knee may feel swollen and tender to the touch.

Muscle weakness: Due to the pain and reduced mobility, the leg muscles may weaken.

Crunch: Knee osteoarthritis often causes a crunching or crackling sound when moving.

Limitation of movements: Osteoarthritis can make it difficult to fully bend or extend the knee.

If you suspect you have knee osteoarthritis, it’s vital you see a doctor for an accurate evaluation.

Knee Osteoarthritis Treatments:

Knee osteoarthritis treatment aims to reduce pain, improve function, and slow the progression of the disease. Some common treatment options include:

Drugs: Analgesics and pain relievers can help manage pain. Anti-inflammatories can reduce joint inflammation.

Physiotherapy: Targeted exercises can help improve muscle strength, flexibility, and joint stability.

Weight loss: For overweight people, weight reduction can relieve the burden on the knee and reduce pain.

Corticosteroid injections: These injections can provide quick relief from pain and inflammation.

Glucosamine and Chondroitin Supplements: Some research suggests that these supplements may help maintain cartilage health.

Joint Wash Procedure: This procedure involves injecting a saline solution into the joint to reduce pain and swelling.

Surgery: In severe cases, when other treatments are unsuccessful, surgery such as arthroscopy or knee replacement may be considered.

Knee Osteoarthritis Prevention:

While it’s not possible to completely prevent osteoarthritis of the knee, some measures can reduce the risk of developing it or delay its progression:

Regular exercise: Maintaining an exercise routine can help maintain muscle strength and joint flexibility.

Weight control: Maintaining a healthy weight reduces the load on the knee joints.

Avoid Injury: Protecting yourself from knee injuries while exercising or playing sports can help reduce your risk of developing osteoarthritis in the future.

Correct posture: Adopting good posture during daily activities and sports can reduce the stress on your joints.

Balanced diet: A nutrient-rich diet can help maintain joint health.

Knee osteoarthritis is a painful and disabling condition that affects many people. With early diagnosis, proper treatment, and a healthy lifestyle, symptoms can be managed and the quality of life of those affected can be improved. Prevention through the adoption of a healthy lifestyle plays a crucial role in reducing the risk of developing this pathology.

