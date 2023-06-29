Osteofluidics – the path to health

Why this new edition, Fabio?

Because rereading the previous one I felt as if I was wearing a tight shirt, I said to myself “it’s no longer my size, I have to do something”.

In what sense?

Rewriting it I was able to ascertain that nothing could be left to the good will of the reader, it was necessary to widen some narrow passages, cut some and simplify others that were too technical, for an audience that is not more than just professionals in the sector.

So now this version has fewer pages than the previous one?

No! Now the text has 60 pages more than the previous edition because I removed from one side and added from another.

Can you be more specific?

The illustrations performed by the talented Alessia Mannini have been added, the excellent graphics by Paolo Scalise MSR communication and the supervision and editing by Regina Moretto, an authentic champion in the sector, now the text fully satisfies me.

Was it easier then than the first draft?

In no way! You know, rewriting a book and adding new information to what has already been said is much more difficult than writing a new one from scratch. I will not do that anymore ! (laughs).

How is the book structured?

It is divided into three parts:

The first part introduces the concept of energy, where confusion reigns supreme in the world today, its structure and functions. The second section constitutes the heart of the work and of the Osteofluidics “with a pulsatile body approach” methodology, which is illustrated by recounting its origins, presenting the founding fathers and current therapeutic evolutions, introducing innovative concepts on stress and a topic of great curiosity: energy parasitism. The third part is dedicated to the psychobiological decoding of the symptoms and to the cases which, enclosing the individual stories, highlight the energy path, the development of the discomfort and the relative solution which represent the final synthesis.

In your penultimate book “l’apertura di un istante”, in quotes on the back cover you coined the aphorism “everyone has the therapist they deserve”, in the “path to health” instead you write “there are those who choose to evolve to revelations and who for beatings” who are you referring to?

I refer to the expansion of consciousness in order to maintain and increase the “heritage of health“.

The person who evolutionarily learns to broaden the field of observation, creates connections with symbols and metaphors to identify compromises, inconsistencies and unconscious needs which are at the origin of ailments and disturbances, embraces the multidimensional vision and is assisted along the way by “revelations ”. This “celestial vertical” path leads man to his uniqueness-identity, to the encounter with himself, to the transformation and self-healing of body and soul.

The other possibility is to evolve more gradually, through accidents along the way or more or less severe beatings depending on the ability to understand, as Franco Battiato would say, “of the animal you carry inside you”. It is a “land-horizontal” evolutionary modality which in any case foresees an evolution but through suffering. There is no right or wrong one, they are both right but personally I approve of the first one more.

Is it possible to contact you for an appointment in your studio?

Contacting me is possible, the probability of seeing each other is a little less. People in search of miraculous healing, sent by who knows who or because they have read something somewhere, contact me often but I have an infallible system to avoid them.

Which?

I’m not telling you.

However you are not so super inaccessible, in your school do you still teach those who want to learn your method?

For now yes! For me, teaching has a priestly value. However, this year I have begun to decrease the hours a little. The next limited number of Masters 2024 – Max 10 people – will begin in mid-September. However, with regard to your initial consideration, I would like to clarify that the theme is not inaccessibility, if anything, it is the usefulness of the meeting.

How do you get more information about your school?

Just go to the site, click here and there, find the toll-free number and call or send an email. We always reply to everyone.

