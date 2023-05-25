Osteopathy and endometriosis – targeted hand movements against pain / bandage of …

Association of Osteopaths Germany eV

Wiesbaden (ots)

Endometriosis is considered to be one of the most common abdominal diseases in women, is often only recognized at a very late stage and often entails years of suffering. According to the Robert Koch Institute, more than 40,000 women are diagnosed with it every year in Germany alone, and more than two million women are affected nationwide. In addition to treatment with painkillers, hormone preparations and operations, among other things, osteopathy can also help to significantly improve the consequences of endometriosis, according to the Association of Osteopaths Germany (VOD) eV

“I think a lot of osteopathy, I’ve been implementing it in my work for years,” emphasizes Prof. Dr. medical Sylvia Mechsner, head of the endometriosis center at the Berlin Charité, the only German center with its own endometriosis research laboratory, where physicians and biologists conduct basic research. The expert for endometriosis research points out that endometriosis, as a chronic inflammatory disease, requires multimodal, i.e. multi-layered therapy, and would like to see more meaningful studies that confirm her positive experiences with osteopathy as a complementary medical accompaniment.

How does endometriosis develop? For reasons that have not yet been clarified, tissue from the lining of the uterus settles in the abdomen of those affected between puberty and often until after the menopause; these “herds” are subject to the same hormonal changes as the uterine lining. Spasmodic, often unbearable menstrual pain (dysmenorrhea) as well as chronic, cyclical and irregular pain in the lower abdomen or back – even on days without bleeding – pain during sexual intercourse and when urinating or having a bowel movement can be caused by endometriosis. About 30 to 50 percent of women with endometriosis suffer from an unfulfilled desire to have children. The intensity of pain and the combination of symptoms can vary greatly. This makes endometriosis a real “chameleon” among gynecological diseases and partly explains why it is often recognized so late. Unfortunately, cycle-dependent pain continues to be trivialized too often. A cure for endometriosis is not yet possible.

“Chronic pain can result in considerable limitations in everyday life. Increased absences due to illness and a pain-dominated sex life often lead to a disturbed self-image in women,” says osteopath Claudia Straube. The VOD member treats affected patients in the practice in Berlin-Steglitz; there must have been around 1,500 over the years, often assigned by certified endometriosis centers and resident gynaecologists. Since 2015, the practice has also been a cooperation partner of the endometriosis center at the Charité Berlin. “In my practice, we treat every patient with endometriosis very individually and draw up a very precise medical history, which not only relates to the symptoms caused by endometriosis,” says Claudia Straube, pointing out that such a complex clinical picture has a lot of experience in the field of women’s health good knowledge of female anatomy, physiology and the endocrine system.

The osteopath uses only her hands to feel mobility disorders in the joints and tissues caused by the chronic inflammatory processes and scarring caused by endometriosis in the body. These can lead, among other things, to muscle tension in the pelvic floor, in the lumbar region or to lymphatic congestion in the abdomen. “With gentle mobilization techniques, we try to improve the mobility of the tissue and the flow of tissue fluids in constant exchange with the patient. The hand contact is soft, because the women often find it uncomfortable to touch the stomach because of the long-lasting pain symptoms or previous surgical interventions to become,” says Claudia Straube. The alleviation of the symptoms through the improved mobility of the tissue has a positive influence on the general well-being of the patient, which can also have a positive effect on the psyche and thus on the immune system. “Sometimes a few tears of relief flow after years of pain (to date, it still takes an average of seven years for endometriosis to be diagnosed) and medical procedures, often for many years, when women feel the benefit of osteopathic treatment. ” Through the treatment, the women experience how it can feel when muscular tension eases, how congestion and pain diminish. Additional exercises at home give them the feeling that they can do something for their well-being again and thus regain more control over their bodies. Another important component is individual advice on nutrition and lifestyle. “Ms. Straube had a detailed conversation at the beginning of the treatment and explained each of her treatment steps to me in detail. Due to her specialization in endometriosis patients, she knew what the causes and triggers of my pain could be,” says patient Daniela W., who has been doing this for 40 years suffers from endometriosis: “Through practiced movements, Ms. Straube felt what was wrong and treated me accordingly. Tips for at home rounded off the treatment. My condition improved significantly after three sessions. In addition, I finally felt understood and taken seriously and I was able to free myself from the thought that I was imagining the pain. Thanks to osteopathy, I was able to return to work more quickly and was able to stop taking the painkillers.” (Here is a detailed description of the patient’s history: www.osteopathie.de//pressem20230523).

“Osteopathy helps me to feel and understand my body and endometriosis better and not to see it as an enemy. After the treatment I always have the feeling that my body systems are working and communicating more with each other and my pain has improved significantly”, student Claire Magner describes why she is being treated osteopathically. She is a patient of VOD member Almut Boltz, who also works as an osteopath in Berlin and is still looking for women with endometriosis-associated pain for a clinical study ( studie.boltz.berlin).

Good to know:

Osteopathy is an independent, holistic form of medicine in which diagnostics and treatment are done with the hands. Osteopathy gets to the bottom of the causes of complaints and treats the person as a whole. Osteopathy is useful for many diseases and treats preventively.

Background:

As the first and, with more than 5,900 members nationwide, the largest professional association, the VOD is committed to patient safety and consumer protection. The VOD eV calls for a professional regulation and the creation of the independent profession of osteopath at the highest quality level. It explains osteopathy, provides factual and neutral information, promotes research projects and conducts quality assurance in the interests of patients. In addition, the VOD provides highly qualified osteopaths. More than 2 million visitors get information on osteoopathie.de every year. Almost 100 statutory health insurance companies subsidize osteopathy.

Additional Information:

Association of Osteopaths Germany eV

Wilhelmstrasse 42

65183 Wiesbaden

Phone: 0 611 / 5808975 – 0

[email protected]

www.osteopathie.de

More information on endometriosis:

– frauenklinik.charite.de/leistungen/endometriose/

– “Endometriosis – The Underestimated Disease: Diagnosis, Treatment and What You Can Do Yourself”, Prof. dr. med. Sylvia Mechsner, ISBN 10 3965841610

– In the consultation hours: endometriosis; Recognize – Understand – Treat Paperback, Prof. dr. med. Sylvia Mechsner, ISBN 10 3968590341

– www.endometriose-vereinigung.de

– Petition #EndEndoSilence: The Budget Committee of the Bundestag has approved five million euros for endometriosis research. Theresia Crone, a young activist from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania had campaigned for this nationwide with a petition.

– studie.boltz.berlin

– www.praxis-straube.de

Original content from: Association of Osteopaths Germany eV, transmitted by news aktuell