After 60 years the bones begin to weaken until they become particularly fragile in old age. In the medical field we talk about osteopenia: a disease characterized by a low mineral density in the bone structure. Symptoms are not always obvious, especially in the early stage of the disease. It usually manifests with widespread pain and, in the advanced stage, they can occur fractures or injuries of bone tissues. Let’s see how it is diagnosed, what are the possible consequences for the over and how it is treated.

What is osteopenia: causes and symptoms

Osteopenia is linked to a reduction in mineral density (BMD) within the bone. This leads, in old age, to a progressive weakening of the bone structure with the consequent risk of injuries and fractures even in the absence of any traumatic events. Generally, the pathology mainly affects women in menopause and, therefore, is also closely related to hormonal changes. The causes can be various:

aging;

genitive familiarity;

sedentary lifestyle;

calcium-poor diet;

taking medicines;

comorbidities (pre-existing conditions).

And risk factor it is also represented by excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages or smoking. As for the symptoms, however, they are mostly silent. Among the most common, in the advanced stage of the disease, there are pain affecting invertebrate bodies, such as the head and neck of the femur, and bone fragility.

Diagnosis and difference with osteoporosis

Osteopenia is diagnosed by specialist investigations (Moc Dexa) which detect the mineral density within a small portion of bone (about one cubic centimetre). Other possible tests, clearly subject to the provision of the general practitioner or a rheumatologist, are the blood tests, such as those of calcium or phosphorus: the first measures the amount of calcium in the bones; the second the levels of phosphorus.

At this point, a question may arise: what is the difference between osteopenia and osteoporosis? According to the parameters indicated in 1992 by the World Health Organization, we speak of osteoporosis when the mineral density in the bones is less than -2.5. But obviously the discussion is much more complex and articulated. Simplifying the concept: in osteoporosis, unlike osteopenia, there is a severe calcium deficiency.

Care and therapy

To treat osteopenia you must first contact a specialized doctor. Then it is necessary to eliminate any risk factors such as, for example, smoking and alcohol. Then it is necessary to correct the diet by integrating calcium-rich foods into the diet, starting from milk to green leafy vegetables. And then:

milk and derivatives ;

; blue fish ;

; legumes (chickpeas, beans and peas);

(chickpeas, beans and peas); citrus fruits and bananas ;

; dried fruit (walnuts and almonds)

(walnuts and almonds) verdure (spinach, cabbage, broccoli);

(spinach, cabbage, broccoli); oilseeds.

Physical activity is very important, if not fundamental: bone tissue responds to external stimuli by modifying its structure. Therefore, a long walk and exercises with small loads (weights) can make the difference if practiced with constancy and diligence.

Finally, your doctor may prescribe some vitamin D or silicon supplements that help fix calcium within your bones. In cases of overt osteopenia, the assumption of some specific drugs and rehabilitation therapy is also foreseen.