Osteoporosis, 4 foods to avoid and 1 that makes the difference as Gwyneth Paltrow knows

The right diet can help in case of osteoporosis, a disease from which Gwyneth Paltrow’s mother suffers. 4 foods, in particular, should not be included in the diet while one would be essential.

L’osteoporosis it has been defined by the World Health Organization as a systemic skeletal disease, which is characterized by alterations and low bone mass. There fight against this disease is known by many people around the world, including well-known Hollywood personalities. Between these actress Gwyneth Paltrowwho knows the pathology well as he has been suffering from it for years Mother.

L’attrice Blythe Dannernow eighty years old, in fact, he has been suffering from osteoporosis for some timeprecisely from the post-menopausal period. The disease exposes her to the continuous danger of bone fractures. In the battle against osteoporosis, nutrition can play a pivotal role. Indeed, there are foods more suitable than others to be included in the diet of those suffering from osteoporosis. One in particular would make the difference, while the other four would be absolutely to be avoided at the table.

Osteoporosis, 4 foods to avoid

Osteoporosis causes the progressive loss of calcium salts with the consequent weakening of the skeletal system. The bones, therefore, can be subject to the risk of fractures, especially as regards the hips, the femur, the wrists, the shoulders and the spine. It is important to include foods rich in calcium in the diet, but the association of these with foods rich in oxalates should absolutely be avoided.

In particular, to combat osteoporosis, 4 foods to avoid would be turnips, tomatoes, spinach and grapes. These foods, abundant in oxalates, could cause the dispersion of calcium salts and interfere with osteoporosis for the worse.

Yogurt as a staple food

The daily intake of calcium is very important to counteract a disease such as osteoporosis. Green vegetables, oily fish, dried fruit should therefore appear in the diet together with milk and its derivatives. In particular, one food would be very important: it is yoghurt. Rich in calcium and iodine, taking it would strengthen the bones and it would help against osteoporosis, reducing the risk of fractures.

Gwyneth Paltrow, who knows this pathology well since, as mentioned, it affected her mother, has included a 200 g jar of yogurt in her personal diet. Hers His meal plan in fact, a flexible vegetarian regime provides for it to be tasted daily as a mid-morning snack. That said, let’s remember, however, that any modification to one’s diet must be decided by a specialist doctor, able to evaluate the health conditions personal.