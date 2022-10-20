This year, the World Osteoporosis Day of 2022, organized by IOF (International Osteoporosis Foundation) and promoted in Italy by the FIRMO Foundation, focuses attention on 5 categories of fragile subjects and more prone to bone fractures: the elderly, sick with particular chronic pathologies, pregnant women, sick with rare pathologies, cancer patients. But osteoporosis is a disease that can affect all ages. Let’s see why.

“Every three seconds, in the world, a man or a woman fractures their femur, wrist or vertebrae due to a single disease, osteoporosis. It’s never too early to think about bone health,” he says. Fabio Vesciniendocrinologist at the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine.

The subjects with greater bone fragility are “women after menopause as far as age-related involutionary osteoporosis is concerned. But for secondary osteoporosis all are at risk men, women and children, because a factor that causes osteoporosis is not he recognizes neither sex nor age. Let’s think of cortisone! ” explains the teacher Maria Luisa Brandyprofessor of Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases at the University of Florence.

What is Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a disease that deteriorates bone architecture and reduces mineral mass, the component that gives bones hardness and firmness. Increases the fragility of the bone and the risk of spontaneous fractures or minor trauma.

In Italy it affects about 5 million people, of which 80% are postmenopausal women. On the national territory, the Onda Foundation (National Observatory on Women’s and Gender Health) launches the initiative, now in its 7th edition, of the Pink Stamps: visits and interviews with specialists, exams, info point, conferences and distribution of information material for the prevention and early diagnosis of osteoporosis for the female population. It is necessary to have an adequate supply of calcium and other minerals and an adequate production of different hormones such as: parathyroid hormone, growth hormone (somatotropic hormone), calcitonin, estrogen and testosterone.

The bones most at risk of fracture

In the human body, the bones at greatest risk of fragility fractures are some types: the forearm, the femur, the vertebrae, the humerus, the pelvis, the hips, the wrist. This is because, for example, “the vertebrae are many and must support the weight of our body which the femurs also support” explains the professor. Brandi. While “for the appendicular skeleton (limbs) the reason is linked to the fact that when they fall they are the first to be affected by the trauma”.

“By 2050, hip fractures will double all over the world” is the alarm raised by the Association of Endocrinologists (AME), gathered at the National Congress, which opens today in Rome, on the same day in which the World Osteoporosis Day.

“Half of all fractures are caused by osteoporosis”: this is what emerges from the study conducted by a group of Hong Kong researchers who analyzed data collected from 20 health databases from 19 different countries from 2005 to 2018. In particular, hip fracture incidence is worryingly increasing: by 2050, hip fracture cases will double globally compared to 2018, with a greater increase in men than women.

Taking care of your bones from an early age

The main risk factors for osteoporosis are: age, gender (women have less bone mass than men and suffer from reduced sex hormones in menopause) and family history. And this is primary osteoporosis, the most frequent.

Advice on nutrition and supplementation

But another type of osteoporosis is secondary and it is a problem at all ages. To “build a healthy skeleton” we must follow a healthy lifestyle with a calcium intake from the diet. “The best sources of calcium are dairy products: milk, yogurt, cheese. But also water rich in minerals, almonds, fortified cereals, fortified almond or soy milk,” he explains. Neighbors.

And again: enjoying the sunlight adequately. Maintain a good body weight. Avoid smoking and alcohol abuse. In fact, “the strength of our bones during youth also directly affects their strength as we age. The body uses calcium in different ways, and if we don’t get enough from our diet our body starts extracting it from the bones, making them weaker. “, underlines the expert.

The role of vitamin D

Vitamin D plays a key role in the prevention of osteoporosis because “mineralization must certainly be kept optimal” through the absorption of calcium from food. Vitamin D is absorbed from food and is produced by the skin thanks to sunlight. Bones are continually broken down and reformed, a process known as remodeling: small regions of bone are continually removed and replaced by new tissue. This continuous regeneration of the skeleton affects the shape and density of the bones. During childhood and adolescence, bone tissue reaches peak bone mass around 20-25 years of age and bones grow in width and length with body growth. From this moment until the menopause in women and 65-70 years in men, the bones increase in width, but they can no longer stretch. “In the elderly population that does not synthesize the vitamin properly due to skin aging, it must be reintegrated.

“In this way we will be able to absorb the right quantities of calcium and phosphate: the two ions that make up hydroxyapatite, our bone crystal” explains the professor Brandi.

Vitamin D is important when taking drugs but “it cannot replace anti-fracture drugs, because it does not play this role. Unfortunately what is happening today is that the doctor prescribes vitamin D on its own in hopes of preventing fractures. This is what happens today. an error”.

Diagnosis of osteoporosis and the Defra questionnaire

Osteoporosis is a “silent” disease, but easily diagnosed through instrumental analyzes. “Signs of bone loss are rare, so in the initial phase of the disease, individual and family risk factors must be assessed and, if necessary, bone mineral density measured,” he explains. Neighbors. It is possible, in fact, through the examination of bone densitometry to perform “a radiological measurement that uses X-rays and which allows us to measure the quantity of bone mineral due to a different density of the mineral compared to the soft tissues, a parameter that correlates with the fragility of our skeleton “. It should be done “when we suspect an osteoporosis condition”.

How fracture risk is assessed

To help determine fracture risk there is a risk chart: FRAX, a Fracture Risk Assessment Tool. “There are algorithms created precisely for this purpose: a calculation that associates bone mineral density with the assessment of individual fracture risk factors, such as familiarity, smoking, alcohol, the concomitance of osteopenizing pathologies / drugs. will obtain a 10-year fracture risk percentage, which will allow patients to be classified into three different categories: those who need immediate treatment, those who can postpone the initiation of therapy by limiting themselves only to sanitation and nutrition measures , and patients who will have to undergo a check-up in future years, “he explains Neighbors.

“In Italy, researchers from the University of Verona have developed our own risk chart, known as Defra, which allows us to establish the risk we have of fracturing due to fragility after menopause” declares the professor. Brandi.

The therapies

Research has made various drug treatments available. “We could say that there is something for everyone! Drugs which inhibit bone destruction, which increase bone formation and which combine the two effects in a single molecule. They are administered by mouth, intramuscularly, subcutaneously, intravenously. . They are taken once a week, once a month once every three months, once every six months, once a year. We can combine them or take them sequentially. And they work! They can reduce the risk of fracture by up to 70%. “says the professor Brandi. .

A very good monoclonal antibody has been on the market for about 10 years. Furthermore, for over 15 years, there has also been a bone anabolic, a particular drug indicated for groups of the population with a very high risk of fracture. For about a month, also in Italy, a new monoclonal antibody has been prescribed which combines a very powerful anabolic action with a good anti-resorptive efficacy; in practice this drug on the one hand stimulates the construction of new bone and on the other hand reduces bone destruction “, he concludes Neighbors.