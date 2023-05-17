Osteoporosis in relation to abdominal fat. Il bone health depends ondiet and fromphysical activity.

I extra kilos could favor the onset of osteoporosis. According to a scientific survey carried out in the USA, the fat accumulated in the belly can reduce, for women, the skeletal health. The research, which examined 50 pre-menopausal female volunteers, underlined a correlation between osteoporosis and visceral fat.

The accumulations of fat located in the waistline they can also favor other disorders such as, for example, heart disease. To say it is an American research that has considered over 15 thousand people for 14 years. The results show that fat on the abdomen increases the risk of dying from cardiovascular diseases, even in those who do not have weight problems. The chances of dying from heart disease increases, in those with visceral fat, by 78%.

Osteoporosis and nutrition

To fight osteoporosis it is essential to consult your doctor.

A study conducted by the University of Anglia shows that bone health can improve with the Mediterranean diet. Scholars have considered a group of 1000 people with an average age between 65 and 79 years.

It was concluded that following the Mediterranean scheme the bone density improves, especially in the part of the femoral neck. The scientists explained that this is a very important detail because it ensures better mobility.

The skeletal system can benefit from eating blue fish, vegetables, fruit e Whole grains. In the diet, foods that contain them are essential calcium, protein e vitamin D.

In addition to nutrition, it is essential to play sports, always after having undergone a medical-sports visit. Medicine states that moving can reduce the progression of the disease and limit the possibility of fractures. Data published in the Lancet diabetes and endicrinology journal shows that doing physical activity can reduce falls, promote skeletal and muscle health. Furthermore, sport helps to increase mineral density and stimulates the formation of bone tissue.