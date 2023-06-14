Osteoporosis is a skeletal disease that affects many people especially in old age: the details and how to try to prevent it

It’s about a loss of bone density which makes bones brittle and prone to breaking. However, there are some strategies to prevent this condition or at least to try to keep our bones strong and healthy. Let’s see in detail what causes this condition and what are the precautions to keep in mind throughout life to try to help us out.

Osteoporosis: What to know about bone health

Diet plays an important role in bone health. In general, the foods rich in calcium they are best for preventing osteoporosis. Football is a essential mineral for the formation and maintenance of bone density. Some of the best foods for calcium are milk, yogurt, cheese, tofu, broccoli and kale.

You can also consider getting a calcium supplement if you can’t get enough through your diet. However, it’s important to consult your doctor before you start taking a supplement. Now let’s see what other details to pay attention to.

Exercise regularly. Regular exercise can help keep your bones strong. There are many physical activities that can be beneficial for bone health, including weightliftingthe vigorous walkingthe corsa and it yoga. Additionally, exercising can improve balance and coordination, reducing the risk of falls and fractures.

Avoid tobacco and moderate alcohol. Smoking and excessive alcohol use can increase the risk of osteoporosis. Smoking can interfere withcalcium absorption and alter the hormones that control bone metabolism. Additionally, excessive alcohol use can interfere with calcium absorption and increase bone density loss.

Make sure you sleep well. Sleep is important for bone health because our body repairs and rebuilds tissue during rest. I recommend that you try to get at least 7-8 hours of sleep a night to maximize the benefits to your bone health.

Take care of your health in general. The general health of our body also affects bone health. In particular, it’s important to maintain a healthy weight and limit stress. Excess weight can put too much pressure on bones, while chronic stress can negatively affect the levels of hormones that control bone metabolism.

Schedule regular checkups. Finally, I recommend scheduling regular checkups with your doctor to check on yours bone density. This way, you can know if there are any problems and take preventative action.