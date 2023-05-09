Osteoporosis, the silent killer: here’s how to defend yourself at any age

Osteoporosis, two hundred million people worldwide suffer from the pathology

“Two hundred million people worldwide affected by osteoporosis,” one of the major epidemics of the 21st century, according to the International Osteoporosis Foundation. An invisible killer that slowly and silently reduces bone mass by ruining the microarchitecture of bone tissue. This increases weakness, fragility with exponential risks of fractures.

The latest data from the American Society for Endocrinology confirms that one in two women will suffer from osteoporosis after menopause and most likely will suffer a fracture with pain, deterioration in quality of life and mortality risks. Bone density increases in childhood and youth up to about age 30 and strengthens with training. But how to defend yourself from this silent but disabling pathology. One weapon above all: physical exercise, capable of developing positive effects on bone mass and the risk of fractures in the elderly through the prevention of falls.

Osteoporosis, the tests to do before exercise

However, before exercising, especially for people who are not accustomed to sport, it is useful to do some tests to know the state of health of the bones. In this case the bone mineral density (BMD) test. In addition, dual energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA or densitometry), is commonly used for diagnosis. The exam measures how much mineral is present in risk areas such as the femoral neck or lumbar spine. The results of a densitometry are compared to the bones of a healthy young adult, with reference 0 in the scale of values ​​or T score. But what are the values ​​with more or less risk on this scale of values?

Subscribe to the newsletter

