«Osteoporosis is a skeletal disease characterized by quantitative and qualitative modifications of the bone which therefore becomes more fragile with an increased risk of fractures and serious complications that compromise the patient’s quality of life “. Apart from the rare juvenile forms, osteoporosis mainly affects women after menopause and men of senile age following a paraphysiological depletion of bone mass.

Some diseases and the intake of certain drugs can contribute to the development of osteoporosis in young adulthood and, in these cases, the first approach is to treat the underlying disease that negatively influences the phospho-calcium metabolism causing bone fragility “.

With these words, Professor Alberto Cauli, Director of Rheumatology at the Duilio Casula Polyclinic, introduces the episode of “15 minutes with …”, the in-depth talk on the health of the Cagliari University Hospital, conducted by the journalist Fabrizio Meloni, Head of Communication and External relations of the Aou.

“Since osteoporosis runs without symptoms at an early stage, it is of extraordinary importance to make an early diagnosis. The tool that allows it, before the onset of possible complications, is computerized bone mineralometry (MOC), which is carried out by studying the bone density at the level of the femur and lumbar vertebrae, frequent sites of fractures, comparing the patient’s density with the ideal standard of peak bone mass that is found in healthy subjects at the age of about thirty “, continues Cauli:” The primary prevention of osteoporosis involves a diet rich in calcium and normal values ​​of vitamin D, essential for a physiological intestinal absorption of calcium. Regular physical exercise under load also determines the stimulation of new bone formation by the skeleton, thus resulting in a fundamental aspect of prevention, as opposed to a sedentary lifestyle or immobility due to force majeure. Also important is the complete abstention from smoking and a limited consumption of alcoholic beverages. Finally, we must consider that there are predisposing causes on a genetic basis which are therefore not modifiable by the patient and not subject to preventive measures ».

“As for drug therapy”, emphasizes the rheumatologist, “the medicines currently used to combat osteoporosis act on skeletal remodeling with the aim of increasing neoformation with respect to resorption. We can distinguish drugs that act by inhibiting osteoclasts, i.e. the cells responsible for bone resorption, such as bisphosphonates and denosumab, compared to anabolic drugs that stimulate other bone cells, the osteoblasts, to form new bone tissue, such as teriparatide. and the recent sclerostin inhibitor.

The drugs mentioned, together with the supplementation of vitamin D and calcium, have been shown to reduce the risk of fractures and are therefore indicated both in primary preventive therapy (i.e. in subjects who have never had fractures), and in secondary prevention in subjects who have already had a fracture event. The choice of drug depends on many factors and characteristics of the patient and is discussed and shared with the person concerned. The therapy, as for other chronic diseases, is necessarily protracted over time in order to be effective ».

“In the light of the foregoing”, concludes Cauli, “it is therefore advisable for women in menopause and men of senile age, as well as for patients suffering from predisposing diseases or taking cortisone drugs, to carry out screening tests in order to identify the disease in the early stages and be able to be referred to the competent Rheumatology Center to start the most appropriate therapy aimed at preserving one’s bone mass and reducing the risk of fractures ».

Luca Mirarchi

© All rights reserved