Osteoporosis: what is it? symptoms and prevention

Osteoporosis is a common bone condition that affects many people, especially women after menopause. It is characterized by a reduction in bone mineral density, making bones brittle and susceptible to fractures. In this article, we’ll explore what osteoporosis is, its symptoms, and prevention strategies.

What is Osteoporosis?

Osteoporosis is a condition in which bones become brittle and weak due to a decrease in bone mineral density. Bones become thinner and more vulnerable to breaking. Often, osteoporosis progresses without noticeable symptoms until a fracture occurs.

Symptoms of osteoporosis

Early on, osteoporosis may cause no obvious symptoms. However, as the disease progresses, the following symptoms may occur:

1. Bone pain

People with osteoporosis can experience chronic or acute bone pain. This can manifest itself as pain in the back, hips, knees or other parts of the body.

2. Low height

Osteoporosis can lead to compression of the vertebrae, causing a loss of height over time. People with osteoporosis may notice shortness of height or curvature of the spine (kyphosis).

3. Fractures

Brittle bones are more prone to breaking, even as a result of minor injuries or falls. The most common fractures associated with osteoporosis occur in the wrist, spine and hip.

Prevention of osteoporosis

Prevention of osteoporosis is essential for maintaining bone health and reducing the risk of fractures. Here are some strategies that can be adopted:

1. Balanced and calcium-rich diet

A balanced, calcium-rich diet is essential for bone health. Be sure to include foods like dairy products, green leafy vegetables, fish, and calcium-fortified foods in your daily diet.

2. Adequate Vitamin D Intake

Vitamin D is essential for the absorption of calcium in the bones. Make sure you get enough vitamin D through sun exposure or dietary supplements.

3. Regular exercise

Regular exercise, especially exercises that place weight on bones such as walking, running, weight lifting and Pilates, can help maintain bone density and improve muscle strength.

4. Avoid smoking and excess alcohol

Smoking and excess alcohol can negatively affect bone health. Avoid smoking and limit alcohol consumption to maintain healthy bones.

5. Regular checkups and bone density tests

Having regular checkups and bone density tests can help you identify osteoporosis early and take the necessary preventive or therapeutic measures.

Osteoporosis is a bone condition that can impair quality of life and increase the risk of fractures. It is important to take a number of preventative measures, such as a balanced diet, regular exercise, and regular bone health checks. Always consult a doctor or specialist for an accurate evaluation and personalized planning. Investing in your bone health is an important step in maintaining a healthy, functioning body for life.