Regular exercise, at least twice a week, is also good for bones. By now, many scientific researches have shown that to protect the health of our skeleton and preserve its structure and functionality in the best possible way, is it is essential to adopt correct lifestyles from a very young age, based on two essential cornerstones: balanced and varied diet, rich in calcium and vitamin D (this vitamin is necessary to absorb the calcium contained in food in the intestine) e constant physical activity, at least twice a week. It is also known that women, after menopause, are much more at risk of osteoporosis than men. But who is particularly “in danger” and what can they do?

The three greatest dangers of women — "It should always be stated that osteoporosis is a skeletal disease in which increases the risk of having a fractureeven for a minor trauma, because the resistance of the bone is reduced – he explains Luca Pietrogrande, director of Orthopedics and Traumatology at the San Paolo Hospital in Milan -. That said, why women are at greater risk of osteoporosis than men can be summarized in three reasons: they generally have, by constitution, less bone mass and therefore "start at a disadvantage"; they live longer and therefore lose bone substance for a greater number of years; but most of all, they enter menopause, period in which the production of estrogen hormones drops sharply which, among the many effects, also have that of preserving the calcium reserve of the skeleton for reproductive purposes". Indeed, after menopause, increases the rate of bone remodeling (a phenomenon necessary to maintain the efficiency of the skeleton) with an imbalance towards resorption.

Who else is at higher risk and the symptoms — I’m at risk for osteoporosis, though, too men of senile age and, above all, all those people who have situations known to compromise the health of the skeleton, such as severe renal insufficiency, rheumatic diseases, intestinal absorption disorders and all neurological diseases that affect mobility. What are the alarm bells? “Unfortunately the only real symptom of osteoporosis is dpain due to a fracture, which, unfortunately, is late – replies Pietrogrande -. As prevention, it is therefore only possible to identify those at risk, through risk factors recognizable with simple questions”.