TV doctor Franziska Rubin: 6 million Germans have “bone loss” – this is how you eat against it

There is no genetic engineering in the plant

In Germany, over six million people suffer from osteoporosis. The disease, popularly known as “bone loss”, can lead to bone loss and fractures. TV doctor Franziska Rubin reveals which foods can prevent osteoporosis.

Bone mass is constantly being built up and broken down in the bones. If the ratio is no longer correct because too many bone cells are broken down but too few are newly formed, fatal changes occur in the bone. It becomes porous and the risk of breakage increases. Other risk factors for osteoporosis are: an unfavorable genetic predisposition,

Too little movement,

a lack of calcium or vitamin D,

radical diets and

estrogen deficiency in postmenopausal women. With a calcium-rich diet and regular exercise in the fresh air (for vitamin D synthesis) you have all the important measures at hand to protect your bones.

To person Franziska Rubin is a holistic doctor, TV presenter and best-selling author. Born in Hanover in 1968, the doctor with a doctorate moderated the MDR health magazine “Hauptsache Gesund” once a week from 1998 to 2015. Her special concern is to offer as many people as possible competent advice and help and to inform them about the fascinating possibilities of naturopathy and complementary medicine. After a four-year break, she has been living in Australia on Lake Ammer since mid-2019. More information at www.franziska-rubin.de.

The medical record of JF Kennedy You couldn’t tell, but John F. Kennedy had suffered from severe back problems since his youth and even had to wear a corset. Also plagued him depression, irritable bowel syndrome and sleep disorders . Later came osteoporosis added, which aggravated his already existing back problems. Tormented by many illnesses, the supposed sunny boy employed eight doctors at the same time.

My Healthiest 15 Minute Recipes: Healing with Food by Franziska Rubin, published by ‎Becker Joest Volk Verlag Food is something very special. They not only provide us with energy, but also with a vast number of other substances that are vital for the body and protect it. What is on our plate has a direct influence on all processes in the organism – metabolism, cell renewal, the production of hormones, the immune system – and even on how information is processed in the brain.

These foods help prevent osteoporosis 1. Mineral water Calcium-rich mineral water is a good alternative for those who cannot tolerate milk. The quantity can be found on the label. The calcium content of the water should be around 300 mg / l. Some varieties are even between 400 and 600 mg. At the same time, pay attention to the sodium (salt) content. It should be below 220 mg / l. 2. Sesame Open sesame, you could say, because these little seeds are a real calcium miracle. 100 g of sesame contains 783 mg of calcium. You can not only sprinkle the grains in muesli, but also use them for breading or enrich a vegetable pan with them. I like to make a spread with honey from the sesame butter (tahin, you can now find it in many grocery stores, definitely in Turkish-Arabic ones).

3. Kale Not only are milk and cheese rich in calcium, but kale is also a great source. Just 100g of fresh cabbage contains 212mg of calcium, one fifth of the daily requirement for an adult. In addition to plenty of vitamin C, kale also contains phytochemicals like lutein and zeaxanthin, both of which are beneficial for eye health. And like all cabbages, kale is high in mustard oils, which are said to have cancer-preventing effects.

Other recommended foods: Milk and milk products (especially hard cheese)

fennel

Broccoli

almonds Caution is advised with: all ready meals: because they contain a lot of phosphate, which in excess disturbs the bone metabolism

Cola

processed cheese recipes Honey Sesame Spread Makes 500 g spread (approx. 20 servings) Ingredients: 250 g Tahini (Sesame)

250 g Honig

