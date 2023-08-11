Home » OTC summer trends: sun and insect protection / hot summer 2022 vs. 2023
by admin
Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:02 am

IQVIA

PRESS RELEASE

OTC summer trends: sun and insect protection
Hot summer 2022 vs. 2023

Frankfurt am Main – Every year again… sales of sunscreens in pharmacies increase in summer. So also this year. Sunscreen sales increased 88.4% from mid-May to early July, according to IQVIA PharmaTrend®. With the summer come the insects and with them the summer trend of insect protection. How the trend behaves compared to the previous year can be seen in the infographic be read in more detail.

Contact:

Sabine Kluge
IQVIA spokeswoman
sabine.kluge@iqvia.com
+ 49 69 6604 4182 (office)
+49 152 0322 0594 (mobil)

