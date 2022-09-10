Alcohol can seriously harm our health, especially that of our liver, but there is also another really dangerous drink. Here’s what it is.

Alcohol is really bad for our liver, but it is not the only drink that can harm our health.

We know alcoholic beverages can lead to so-called fatty liver disease, which occurs when cells “feed” on triglycerides.

This often can lead to cirrhosis, which in turn is very dangerous, or to steatohepatitis, an inflammatory state of the liver tissue, which in turn can lead to cirrhosis.

This it sets in motion a very dangerous mechanism because both alcohol itself and then cirrhosis can predispose the liver to the risk of cancer.

That said, though. alcohol is not the only drink that can seriously damage our liver and therefore our health: research has shown it. Here’s what we shouldn’t drink to avoid damage to this organ.

Here’s which drink can harm your liver

A study has shown that there is a drink that is in great demand around the world in reality it can severely damage our liver.

And chiama Framingham Heart Study, it began in the now distant 1948 and is the study from which the researchers started in order to arrive at these conclusions.

We must specify that this analysis was carried out over a very long period of time: since 2002, in fact, the team has examined 1,636 people.

What did he discover? That people who they drink soda frequently – and in any case all sugary drinks – are more likely to develop non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

As we anticipated, this is a condition where the liver begins to store excess fat.

The problem is not so much the condition itself, but its consequences: apart from the possibility that this then leads to cirrhosis or steatohepatitis, can also cause an enlarged liver.

Come it is clear from the study, those who consume soda – or in any case sugary drinks – at least once a day (or in any case more than once a week), are one and a half more likely to have liver problems than those who do not consume them at all (or consume them in very low quantities).

Thing should we do then? According to the team of researchers, however, we should try to eliminate sugary drinks from our diet as much as possible.

This is because even the “occasional” consumers of soda and sugar-filled beverages – that is, people who consume them about once a month on average – have, however, manifested greater amounts of fat in the liver than non-consumers.

And this should already make us understand how these very simple drinks that we usually drink carelessly can actually be harmful to our health.

And not only that, because with regard to apparently harmless foods there are also some fruits that can contain large quantities of pesticides.

In any case, apparently it would be enough to simply pay attention and avoid taking drinks that can make us sick.