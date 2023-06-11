Other than apples, this is the healthiest fruit in the world according to science

Everyone praises the apple and the orange for the nutritional properties they boast but a scientific study would seem to deny what we have believed so far. You’ll have to reevaluate the importance of a fruit that doesn’t have many fans but is considered the healthiest in the world.

A 2014 university study would seem to undermine our certainties. Since we were children we have been told to eat lots of fruit, especially oranges and apples. Probably after learning what American researchers found we will have to reconsider the importance of a not so loved fruit! Let’s see which fruit it is.

A study by William Paterson University del New Jersey looked at 41 foods based on nutrient density as a proportion of calories you make. Among the nutritional elements, some have been taken into consideration 17. These nutrients have been judged by the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations) as important for public health and are:

minerals such as: Potassium, Calcium, Iron, Zinc;

fibre;

protein;

niacin;

folate;

vitamins A, B1 (Thiamine), B 2 (Riboflavin), B 3 (Niacin), B 6, B 12, C, D, E and K.

It will surprise that in the first 10 positions of the healthiest foods not even a fruit appears. The top ten is firmly monopolized by green leafy vegetables. In first place we find watercress which manages to provide 100% of nutrients per 100 calories supplied. Next are Chinese cabbage, chard, beet or green beet leaves, spinach, chicory, lettuce, parsley, romaine lettuce and curly kale.

What is the healthiest fruit?

In the classic of American scientists, it is necessary to go down up to the twenty-eighth place to find a fruit namely the lemon. Sometimes not loved for its sour taste, the citrus fruit that characterizes the Mediterranean vegetation is considered the healthiest. Next we find the strawberries and we can take advantage of it because it’s really the season! We could for example prepare a strawberry salad with lemon juice. All this will release a tasty juice that we can sweeten with a sugar cube. Everyone knows the potential of water and lemon drunk in the morning to purify the body. However, lemon can also be used for savory dishes such as fish or first courses. Here is a quick recipe to introduce lemon into your diet.

Spaghetti bresaola and lemon

The ingredients are:

300 grams of spaghetti;

100 grams of bresaola;

2 lemons bio;

parsley to taste

a knob of butter;

200 ml of cooking cream.

Let’s boil the water for the pasta and then let’s cook it for the time indicated on the package. In the meantime grate the zest of two lemons and squeeze the juice of half a lemon. Let’s combine with the cream, juice and zest. Let’s cut the strips of bresaola and brown it pan-fried with butter to make it crunchy. Now let’s drain the pasta and let’s jump in the pan with the mixture of lemons and cream and season with salt and pepper. We garnish with the bresaola crunchy and a sprinkling of chopped parsley.

