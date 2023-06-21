Other than baking soda and pyrethrum, this mosquito killer is the best treatment to eliminate them from the garden

Killer of mosquitoes-proiezionidiborsa.it

Do mosquitoes visit you regularly in the summer? Fight them in a simple and practical way. Here is the solution that will free the garden from the swarms of these annoying insects once and for all.

With the heat and humidity, mosquitoes find fertile ground in the home garden. We know well the troubles they can cause us. Every year we rediscover the terrible itch that pricks cause and the annoyance of ringing near the ears. On the net they suggest us different ways to get rid of them, including the plant friends. We have discovered one that should eliminate them completely, or at least kill most of them. It’s about a natural predator and easy to raisewhich will look great in your green space.

Other than baking soda and pyrethrum, this mosquito killer will save the house

Do you like the pesci and have you always wanted to raise one? This will be the perfect opportunity to start as some species are extremely useful. In fact, there are specimens that claim to be voracious mosquito eatersespecially the larvae.

Among these we mention the tench, which hoard it, and common goldfish. Like these, you could put a nice and particular animal in your pond or in the fountain outside the house: gambusia day. Other than baking soda and pyrethrum, this mosquito killer will work out the situation in your favor.

How is this anti-mosquito fish raised?

La gambusia affinis è a tiny freshwater fish7 cm long at most. Males are light brown in color with a metallic sheen. The females, on the other hand, are more yellowish and stand out for their rounded belly. Its ideal environment is calm waterswhere vegetation abounds. They adapt well to many situations and the indicated water temperature ranges from 3 to 30 degrees. The ideal, however, would be to recreate their natural context within the home.

Therefore, if possible, draws the same bottom and the same water of the place where you retrieved the fish. Otherwise, you could use tap water, perhaps after decanting it for a few days. You might also think about inserting a few twigs or plants in the tub, to make them feel at ease. On the subject of nutrition, know that gambusia they devour a little bit of everything. From aquatic insects to worms, up to some crustaceans. To prevent them from preying on harmless animals, you’ll want to keep them in an environment well separated from public water flow. In general, it is important that they always have food availableotherwise they may devour the newly hatched fry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

