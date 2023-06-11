Other than repellents | If you eat these foods, no mosquitoes will bother you anymore

If you eat these foods you will be able to say goodbye to mosquitoes and have a carefree summer without the need for repellents.

Summer is the most beautiful season of the year and you can finally get away from work and enjoy some well-deserved rest by the sea or in the mountains. Nevertheless mosquitoes don’t give us a break and I’m a big nuisance. In this article we will reveal how to save yourself from mosquitoes but not thanks to repellents to be applied to the skin but even thanks to a right diet which is good for us but is decidedly unwelcome to these annoying insects.

With the arrival of June, many not very pleasant insects have also arrived. When we are about to fall asleep here is the buzzing of the mosquito reminds us how annoying not only its bite can be but also just its presence. When there are polls on what we love most and what we least like about the summer, mosquitoes regularly occupy the most unwelcome places. These little insects are lovers of heat and to keep them away there are not only sprays sticky and annoying but there are also some really unconventional solutions.

We keep mosquitoes away without the classic repellents

Until today the most used method to ward off insects have always been coils and citronella-based candles. Of course, repellent sprays are also widely used. However use these products it is not always comfortable and easy and experts explain how there may be foods that ward off these pesky insects starting from inside our bodies because they start right from our diet.

To understand this, it is important to understand when and how mosquitoes bite. These insects choose their prey on the basis of a rather clear principle. Science has identified some elements that push these insects to target some individuals.

Blood type 0 it would be the preferred one for their stings and then carbon dioxide also plays an important role. In fact, these insects are able to perceive even at a considerable distance people who weigh more and therefore emit more carbon dioxide.

The food we eat can save us from their bites

Few know but have a drink with dinner it could really make us end up in the crosshairs of these unwelcome summer companions. In fact, according to a recent research, mosquitoes are attracted to ethanol and also the increase in body temperature resulting from the intake of alcohol could be a recall element. That’s why understanding the right diet to keep mosquitoes away is particularly interesting and suitable foods can save you from their bites.

Definitely i Cholesterol-rich foods are to be avoided. Fried food attracts mosquitoes a lot and it’s not even good for us. So experts point out that avoiding cholesterol-based foods will not only save us from these annoying bites but will also keep us healthier. A real repellent is grapefruit. The substances contained in this fruit, as well as being very good for us, are unwelcome to mosquitoes and if we drink a nice grapefruit juice it will be very difficult for us to get stung.

Another food that keeps mosquitoes away (and Count Dracula too) is garlic. Seriously, garlic is one of the foods that most keeps these annoying insects away but the problem is that it also alienates humans and therefore maybe not everyone will be willing to consume it.

Other little-known tricks to keep them away

But useful tricks to ward off these insects are also those of putting i coffee grounds inside garden pots or windowsills. This smell is unwelcome to insects and represents an absolutely natural repellent. Another natural repellent is lemon with vinegar. Just cut a few lemon slices and soak them in vinegar. After doing this you will get a liquid that will be placed in the nerve points such as windowsills and doors.

A decidedly less conventional and not suitable for everyone way to ward off these insects is the so-called bat box. It is a veritable home of bats which are greedy for mosquitoes. It is an absolutely effective remedy but most people would certainly rather have their home and garden full of mosquitoes than with these creepy birds.

