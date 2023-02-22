It all started as a raid. A fascist raid, Obviously. It was the left-wing media drummer who pointed the finger at him Student action for the events of last February 18 when, in front of the Michelangiolo high school in Florence, a brawl broke out in which students of the right and left opposed each other. A frame and a video, expertly cut, had been used to demonstrate that, in the end, those of Casaggì had attacked the anti-fascists, raging against them. In fact, some videos released later prove the opposite. In other words, that the one at the Michelangiolo high school is nothing more than a fight. Stupid and violent like all fights. But not a punitive raid.

If you combine the events before and after February 18, however, you discover a different reality. A reality where the left is more provocateur than victim. Let’s start from last August, when the headquarters of Casaggì/Student Action in Florence was smeared with threatening words. The written “Brothers of Italy” is smeared with black spray and the antifà signature. Then the word “servi”, with a hanging Celtic. And a series of compliments such as “shit, bastard servants, Florence hates you, shits, infamous, the only foreigners are here , infamous bundles”. And finally the threat: “fascist okkio“.

Months go by and the tension between the opposing factions remains high. The Cospito case only makes things worse. Anarchists and antifa raise their heads and, on more than one occasion, smear the walls of Florence. But not only. At the end of January, the director of the TyrrhenianLuciano Tancredi an envelope containing a bullet arrives.

It is February, however, the hot month. Unknown people destroy the plaque that commemorates the dead of the sinkholes. A few days later, this is replaced but is immediately smeared with the words “revenge”.

Thus we arrive at last February 9th. That day, in front of Pascoli, some right-wing boys were attacked by hooded youths armed with belts. “Nobody intervened. Nobody did anything. Then they headed towards the other boys and a real premeditated attack by the boys in the collective began,” a source linked to the Florentine left told us yesterday. And then on February 18, the day of the alleged fascist raid which later turned out to be a “simple” brawl. “Each collective chooses how to deal with this type of leafleting”, a source close to the collectives told us yesterday. Who then specified: “There are those who seek dialogue and those who don’t say a word and start fighting. Those of Michelangelo have chosen a middle ground”.

Finally, yesterday a procession organized by the Florentine antifaarrived in front of the headquarters of Casaggi. The images, but above all the shouted slogans, speak for themselves. In addition to those against the prime minister – “Meloni a fascist, you’re the first on the list” – there were also real choruses of threats: “The fascist offices close down with fire, but with the fascists inside otherwise it’s too little”, “viva the foibe”, “comrade Tito taught us, every fascist must be infoibato”, “shit fascist, I’ll leave you dead on the ground”, “fascist carrion, go back to the sewers”.

It is difficult to think that those who have chanted these slogans can consider themselves victims.