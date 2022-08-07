Otitis in children is usually more common, but inflammation can also affect adults, and there are several types.

Recognize i symptoms of an otitis it is essential to find the right away cause and therefore, together with your doctor, also the treatment. Perhaps not everyone knows, in fact, that the disease can affect anyone and is divided into different types.

The cause the onset of otitis are attributable to bacterial, viral or fungal infections. And depending on the part of the ear that is affected, they take different courses. For example we can contract infections by swimming in water contaminated with bacteriaas the pool. Or following microlesions arose during cleaning operations.

In other cases theotitis is one of the consequences of other diseases or allergic reactions. Such as the seborrheic dermatitissome herpes virus, or even the extent of inflammation originating in the respiratory system. Finally, some too genetic conditions such as Down syndromeor diseases such as cleft palate o to cystic fibrosis make it easier for ear infections.

So let’s see in detail what types of otitis existcome recognize them and what are the suitable care.

Otitis, or “earache” is one disease that makes us think of children immediately preschool. In fact, this is the most exposed group of subjects and that he contracts inflammation more frequently.

In this case it is Otite Media. It is caused by viruses and bacteria that most often affect the respiratory system first. Symptoms of this inflammatory form are easily recognizable because they harm severe ear pain, fever, and annoying buzzing. In severe cases, the rupture of the tympanic membrane and leakage of pus.

Though children fail to communicate their discomfort wellwe can recognize otitis since the little ones will tend to cry, be irritable, ea often touch the affected areathe ear in fact.

We speak instead of External Otitis when it comes to contact with some types of bacteria randomly. The symptoms are also in this case easily recognizable. Pain / itching inside the earlieve decreased hearingsometimes spill of liquid and/or pus e enlarged lymph nodes behind the ears.

For both forms of otitis “aggressive” cures are not necessary, unless we are dealing with the form breaking latest news, which will have to be treated in another way. The medico care, after the correct diagnosis has been made, usually prescribes anti-inflammatories and pain relieversas well as antipyretics to lower fever.

If after a few days not noticeable improvementsyour doctor may decide to prescribe antibiotics or antifungals depending on nature of inflammation. If this recurs very often, other forms of therapy are evaluated, including the drainage of fluids in the ear.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies published in medical journals. Therefore, it does not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)