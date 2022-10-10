The city of Turin has launched a call for tenders to entrust the final and executive design for the construction of a new gymnasium in the “De Ambrois” sports high school, located in the Municipality of Oulx.

The contract is part of the aims of the “Plan for infrastructures and sport in schools” financed with European funds from the Next Generation EU – PNRR 2022.

Here, the other details of the call for those interested in participating in the tender.

Index:

Notice of the Oulx gymnasium: subject of the contract

Notice of the Oulx gymnasium: value of the contract

Notice of the Oulx gymnasium: the timing of the design

How to participate and the deadline for the call

Notice of the Oulx gymnasium: subject of the contract

With the new call for tenders published on 9 September last, the Turin municipal administration intends to entrust the design services for the construction of a new gymnasium in the sports high school “De Ambrois”, which is located in the Municipality of Oulx, in province of Turin.

The main object of the tender procedure is the assignment of only the definitive and executive design services.

Additional works management services and safety coordination during the construction phase are to be considered optional. This means that the assignment of these latter assignments may not take place if “the circumstances or the timing did not allow the intervention to be carried out according to the criteria and constraints imposed by the funding announcement”.

Notice of the Oulx gymnasium: value of the contract

Compared to what has been said in the previous paragraph, the estimated value for the main activities only, ie the final and executive planning, amounts to € 149,335.37, inclusive of expenses and charges.

If, however, the municipal administration were to decide to also entrust the optional services of the construction management, accounting and safety coordination during the execution phase, the successful tenderer would be entitled to an additional 115,373.87 euros.

In the latter case, the total estimated amount would be 264,709.24 euros.

From a financial point of view it must be said that only the final and executive design is financed with funds from the Ministry of the Interior.

The work, on the other hand, can be carried out thanks to the funds of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) relating to Mission 4 (“Education and research”), Component 1 (“Strengthening the offer of education services: from nursery schools to universities “), Investment 1.3” Strengthening infrastructure for school sports “which can count on a total budget of 300 million euros.

Notice of the Oulx gymnasium: the timing of the design

In the tender regulations it is established that the maximum duration within which the successful tenderer must complete the assignment, and must deliver the design documents of the final and executive project, must be 60 calendar days and consecutive starting from the date of communication of start of business.

The times for carrying out the optional works management and safety coordination services in the executive phase, if they are activated, will be regulated with a subsequent supplementary contractual act.

How to participate and the deadline for the call

The offers must be transmitted exclusively electronically through the SINTEL e-Procurement on the portal of the Regional Company for Innovation and Purchases (ARIA Spa) no later than 9:00 am on 5 October 2022.

Immediately after, from 09:30 on the same day, we will proceed with the opening of the envelopes and with the evaluation of the offers based on the criterion of the most economically advantageous offer based on the best quality / price ratio.

OULX: CALL FOR THE DESIGN OF A NEW SCHOOL GYM

The city of Turin has launched a call for tenders to entrust the final and executive design for the construction of a new gymnasium in the “De Ambrois” sports high school, in the Municipality of Oulx.

The contract is part of the aims of the “Plan for infrastructures and sport in schools” financed with European funds from the Next Generation EU – PNRR 2022.

The deadline for participating in the #contracting competition is set for next 5th October.

Find out all the details of the announcement ??

https://appaltipnrr.it/oulx-bando-progettazione-palestra-scolastica/

#appaltipnrr

#contracts

#trying

#we are