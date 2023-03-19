To do this, however, the drifting apart of East and West must be stopped and trust in the state must be regained. “This only works if we prove with our policies that the state works – especially in vital areas such as health and care.”

In Koblenz, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn, together with the former Vice President of the European Commission Vivane Reding and the President of the University of Koblenz, Professor May-Britt Kallenrode, discussed what pointers the Basic Law is giving us for our time. The discussion is part of a series of events to mark the Federal Government’s anniversary of the Basic Law.

Information on the other events of the Basic Law anniversary can be found here.

