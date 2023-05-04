our defenseless rivers, banks pierced by too many dens

Bologna, 4 May 2023 – There is a studio of 2021branded University of Modena and Reggio, which speaks for itself: the embankment of a river under ordinary conditions lasts a hundred years. But if animals such as badgers, porcupines or otters live in that stretch, the life of that essential work for hydraulic safety drops drastically: 10 years maximum, month plus, month minus. “As it happens, just the frequency of the phenomena that we observe in our country”, he notes Stefano Orlandinifull professor of hydraulic constructions at Unimore who is also one of the authors of that study. Levees-Gruyere therefore due to the ‘fault’ of the animals, which make them a ball of tunnels and dens, but in the river routes of the last few hours in Emilia-Romagna, experts agree, there is much more: lack of maintenance, lack of prevention, lack of planning .

“No, it is not normal for levees to collapse like this“, urges Professor Orlandini who when the Bucket broke, on 19 January 2014 in the Modena area, studied the phenomenon by noting the decisive role played by burrowing animals. “They are protected species and no one, me first, wants to exterminate them – he adds -, but precisely because they exist, an adaptation must be found”. Projects have been started in some limited areas capture and movement of specimens “but a capillary control of their number is impossible, the use of electro-welded meshes in the embankments to limit their excavation would have prohibitive costs and, under certain conditions, those materials also tend to deteriorate”. Coexistence is then possible for the teacher only by studying the correct sizing of the banks. “There is a tendency to build embankments ever higher, as if that were the solution – he explains -, in reality a thicker embankment has more resources than a narrow and high one”. That’s all? Not exactly. “Animals aside, the starting point must be maintenance – continues Orlandini -. Sediments and vegetation in rivers increase the permanence of the water, thus the pressure on the banks. And where possible, larger river sections are needed, also by reaching agreements with land owners. Because we have reached the paradox that we spend more on damages than on prevention of phenomena”.

The priority to the safety of the community is also echoed Paris Antolini, president of the Order of Geologists of Emilia-Romagna. Which increases the dose. “The fauna problem cannot be solved, it must be managed – he explains –, while we have the skills to intervene on everything else. We must start tackling the problem with at least a twenty-year vision and not a patch-up, and act accordingly”. There are two guidelines to follow for the geologist: upstream of a streamfocusing on reforestation “to retain the water”, while downstream “stop raising the embankments and widening the floodplains, creating lamination spaces” bearing in mind that “in a highly anthropised, cemented area, zero soil consumption must be really the priority.”

What occurred in Emilia-Romagna “It is an indication that there are problems, we find it hard to justify everything with climate change – Antolini continues – and given that the Ridracoli dam had overflowed not long ago, it means that something had rained in Romagna this winter. Fondovalle narrow, with old embankments like those that need maintenance, as with any property. We spend on facade bonuses, for the safety of citizens we need to make an extra effort. Starting from sizing the public offices that follow the sector with the right staff and technicians adequate”.