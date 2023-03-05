Home Health Our healthcare system needs to become more resilient
Health

Our healthcare system needs to become more resilient

by admin

The pandemic has shown that our healthcare system needs to become more resilient. That’s why I’m grateful that the German Council of Economic Experts is making resilience an issue. This gives us tailwind for the difficult but urgently needed reforms that are planned: we are reorganizing the hospital structure, making the supply of medicines safer, and providing good medicine for everyone with low-threshold offers. And we are learning lessons from the pandemic. When the next virus becomes a threat, we will be better positioned internationally and nationally. I will keep in touch with the Advisory Council on these issues. The current report offers a good basis for this.

See also  The sounds of composer Hans Zimmer for the electric BMW

You may also like

Influence, an endless “queue”.

Trial run for brain surgery saves lives

Cospito, anarchist procession in Turin: acts of vandalism,...

How to make a perfect Korean skincare Tanta...

Loneliness really hurts: it can promote the development...

Head of AEMP wanted for acute and emergency...

“Moscow loses 500 men a day to Bakhmut”

Delivery bottlenecks for medicines: Not available – what...

Smoking outdoors in Italy: towards a stop to...

Insomnia and sleep disturbances are the first bell...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy