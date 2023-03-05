The pandemic has shown that our healthcare system needs to become more resilient. That’s why I’m grateful that the German Council of Economic Experts is making resilience an issue. This gives us tailwind for the difficult but urgently needed reforms that are planned: we are reorganizing the hospital structure, making the supply of medicines safer, and providing good medicine for everyone with low-threshold offers. And we are learning lessons from the pandemic. When the next virus becomes a threat, we will be better positioned internationally and nationally. I will keep in touch with the Advisory Council on these issues. The current report offers a good basis for this.