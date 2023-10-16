Our responsibility – health check

In recent years the world has again taken on unmistakably more inhuman characteristics. Many people have lost the optimism that Hans Rosling was able to derive from global data on poverty, education and health. Wars in Ukraine, Syria, Yemen, brutal repression in Iran or Nicaragua, the refugee drama at Europe’s borders, the world‘s failure to deal with climate change or now the terrorist attack on Israel: the outlook is bleak.

Will there be a change for the better in the near future or will things get even worse? Many of the unpleasant conditions are unlikely to end tomorrow. Autocrats do not give up power without necessity, and regions where poverty and war have taken hold often do not return to peace and prosperity for years and decades.

Prevention is better than cure. At least in democracies, everyone has an influence on what happens next. In particular, in democracies everyone has a responsibility to ensure that power does not fall into the hands of criminals. Once the Putins, Ortegas or Assads have managed this, there is often little left but to hope for renegade elites or, as was the case in the GDR, for the sclerotization and fatigue of the dictatorship, for the emergence of a revolutionary situation.

There may sometimes be no agreement about who is and is not a criminal and seducer. But sometimes it’s simple: Those who constantly talk about the greatness and honor of the nation clearly have something else on their minds than worrying about the environment, affordable housing, good schools or decent care. People have always been put in prison or sent to war for the greatness and honor of the nation, but there has never been a war for affordable housing or more nursing staff.

Ludwig Erhard’s motto “Prosperity for all” combines the promise of a life without poverty with the demand for justice. Under these conditions, democracy has an easier time as a shared concern for the well-being of everyone. The neoliberal division of the world into winners and losers, on the other hand, causes democracy to erode. And peace in the world too.

According to a new survey, the AfD is at 23% across Germany, the traffic light parties together are at just 33%, and the Union is at 29%. What happens next is – also – our responsibility.

