Our share of madness. By Pier Aldo Rovatti. – Mental Health Forum

by Pier Aldo Rovatti

From “The Small”

We are on the threshold of the centenary of the birth of Franco Basaglia. There will be many public initiatives and new books to read: the problems he raises continue to press, as we well know. Before leaving us, at the age of only 56, he had passed law 180, which is still the center of attention today. In 1979 he had held the well-known Brazilian Conferences and in one of these we find a statement by him, which he almost took for granted but which is very disturbing for us, to the point that we all tend to forget it.

Here is an excerpt: “I said that I don’t know what madness is. It can be all or nothing. It’s a human condition. In us madness exists and is present as is reason. The problem is that society, to be called civilized, should accept both reason and madness. Instead, this society accepts madness as part of reason, and therefore makes it reason through a science that takes care of eliminating it”.

Observing that these words bring Basaglia’s thought a lot closer to what we find in Michel Foucault starting from his History of Madness, perhaps allows us to broaden our gaze but what really matters is to question ourselves on what Basaglia is saying here, without immediately getting into harmony with the blindness of our present.

It really seems that today we have neither ears nor eyes to grasp the point where Basaglia is placed sideways with respect to the dominant narratives: in fact, they only tell us about health and illness, even when they appear critical and combative. Basaglia uses the traditional binomial rational/irrational, which is still fully acceptable as long as we realize that the so-called “rationality” has now become the rule and the power that determines or would like to determine every aspect of daily behavior.

The term “irrationality” now seems distant to us, too vague to characterize madness, but it is not a good reason to end the game by removing the word “madness” from normal daily life. The “crazy”, if we wanted to continue calling them that, are now “mentally ill” which psychiatry takes charge of to distinguish them from the “healthy”, that is, from the normal ones we believe or pretend to be.

That a dimension of madness (of irrationality, as we said) lives in each of us is something we also culturally reject. Our culture, by now accepted by all, is in fact a culture of health which fights all diseases, including those of the mind, and which makes health the absolute value. Basaglia’s sentence, which I have just mentioned, either we don’t even take it into consideration or it makes us smile.

The consequence is the following: even if asylums have been closed in some places in the world today, at the same time the “walls” that separate the sane from the mentally ill have multiplied, walls that are all the more difficult to break down the more we are convinced that madness is either back there or it doesn’t exist and is just an empty word.

Among the many problems that are raised by this kind of repression and that we abandon as if they were matters of no importance, there is one that could be reversed and go from negative, as we commonly consider it, to paradoxically positive. Here I limit myself to pointing it out, starting from something that seems to me implicit in Basaglia’s own words. I am referring to the fact that not only is the society that recognizes and harbors madness within itself civil, but that this supposed “civilization” that we would like to be able to represent feeds itself on a similar hospitality.

Instead of hastily removing the word “madness”, conveniently hiding it under the carpet of good manners, wouldn’t it be better to leave it in the open trying to understand what role it can play in our usual practices: it holds them back by limiting them or provides them with elements to develop more creativity ? Does this difficult and very little practiced awareness, an attempt to be truly present to ourselves, penalize us or allow us to understand who we are and what we would like to be?

In reality, none of us can or would only like to answer such questions, and so – in our normality – we pass from sobriety to the violence of speaking (and then also of acting) accepting the dark area of ​​such irrationality, without wanting to know or afraid to find out about it.

