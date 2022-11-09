Not just breathing problems, difficulty concentrating and headaches. Long Covid, a condition that derives from the persistence of symptoms caused by acute Sars-CoV-2 infection, can also hide in the body of those people who struggle to recover the sports performance they had before getting acquainted with Covid 19. If yes is returning from the disease and there is a certain difficulty in completing a run, a bike ride or laps in the pool, the causes could be attributed to the Long Covid.