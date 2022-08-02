Il chaos in airports harms both passengers and baggage. The use of traditional barcodes to be applied to suitcases, as well as RFID sensors, are not good guarantees.

In the US, last May, they were lost 238 thousand suitcases: 80% more than in the same month of 2021.

To find out if your baggage is in transit, lost or even stolen, you can put a Gps tracker in your luggage. These small devices take advantage of the gps network to monitor the position and movement of the objects to which they are applied: they can end up in a backpack pocket, or they can be attached to a keychain. Then, through special apps (or even via the web) you can consult at any time where they are.

Tech Parade Connected travels: gadgets not to be missed by Diletta Parlangeli December 16, 2021



In everyday life, trackers are useful for the most forgetful. But given thehigh percentage of lost baggage by airlinescould prove to be an excellent solution to find your suitcase if it does not appear on the roller at the end of the flight.

There are several on the market at an affordable cost. Let’s see which ones.

Apple AirTag

Small and discreet, Apple’s tracker can be easily located via the Where’s app. Thanks to the network formed by all Cupertino devices with U1 processors on board (from the iPhone 11 onwards and on the Apple Watch Series 6 and following), Apple AirTag is able to return accurate results. The price is 35 euros for an AirTag and 119 for a pack of 4.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag

It works in a similar way to the AirTag and uses both bluetooth and the Samsung device network to identify the objects to which it is applied. It can also be connected to ‘smart’ home devices and can be used to turn them on or off. The cost is € 34.90.

Tile

This Gps tracker is controlled through an app available on both Android and iOS. Tile can be applied to luggage as well as to everyday objects, from bags to house keys. And it can return information about their location if it is also interrogated through the voice commands of the app, Google Home and Alexa.

Each piece is equipped with a QR Code that can contain instructions useful for the distracted and forgetful. Those who were to leave the house forgetting what they normally carry with them, in fact, would be immediately notified with a notification from the app.

Tracking takes place via the Tile network, powered by any other mobile device with the Tile app on board that was in the vicinity of the lost item. The Pro version allows you to locate the tracker also via the web, so without using the application. The cost varies depending on the model and quantity: it starts from 29.99 and reaches 99.99 euros.

Chipolo

It is an alternative to Tile that uses both Bluetooth and the network made up of the devices on which the Chipolo app is installed. The thickness of 2.15 mm makes it usable on any object. Available in different models, prices range from 25 to 105 euros.

Gego universal tracker

It is a tracker designed for frequent travelers: it uses 3G networks in addition to the Bluetooth connection and Wi-Fi networks. And it can count on a remarkable battery. The cost is 60 dollars (58.40 euros) and must be accompanied by a subscription that can be subscribed monthly for 9.99 dollars or annually for 76 dollars (9.72 euros per month or 73.98 euros per year) .

Safety Sharks, the technologies to avoid a close encounter by Simone Cosimi 04 July 2022



Technology becomes more and more useful and cheaper, even if the flight is canceled.