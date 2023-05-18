Home » out on a stretcher in tears
out on a stretcher in tears

The editorial staff Thursday 18 May 2023, 21:52

The Juve loses Nicolò Fagioli by injury. The Juventus midfielder was injured in the first half of the match Europa League in the house of Sevillevalid for the return semi-final, e Allegri he was forced to make the first change: he entered in place of the former Cremonese Paredes.

Fagioli injury, season over

Fagioli healed the injury in the 39th minute of play Seville-Juventus after a front with Gudelj and has left the pitch on a stretcher and in tears. The midfielder reportedly suffered a broken collarbone: if confirmed, his season would be over.

