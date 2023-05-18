out on a stretcher in tears

The Juve loses Nicolò Fagioli by injury. The Juventus midfielder was injured in the first half of the match Europa League in the house of Sevillevalid for the return semi-final, e Allegri he was forced to make the first change: he entered in place of the former Cremonese Paredes.

Fagioli injury, season over

Fagioli healed the injury in the 39th minute of play Seville-Juventus after a front with Gudelj and has left the pitch on a stretcher and in tears. The midfielder reportedly suffered a broken collarbone: if confirmed, his season would be over.