Field options discussed at a World Health Organization meeting, but feasibility remains low. 9 confirmed dead. The disease (with Ebola-like symptoms) has a mortality rate of 24% to 88%

Race against time to test the Marburg virus vaccines

In the outbreak which developed in Equatorial Guinea. To discuss the various options available, the World Health Organization (WHO) convened a meeting on Tuesday, run by the division that works to stimulate the development of vaccines and treatments for epidemic diseases.

The reunion The options are there: treatments (including blood products), immune and drug therapies, as well as vaccine candidates with Phase 1 data. The meeting was told efforts would focus only on vaccines that have already been shown to be protective in primates. There race against time it becomes necessary because a large outbreak is needed to test vaccines on people and fortunately those of the Marburg virus are rare.

The situation in Guinea Currently the virus, which causes a hemorrhagic fever highly infectious very often fatal and similar to Ebola (see WHO article on what Marburg virus is) has killed at least 9 people in Equatorial Guinea since it was first identified on February 7 in a group of people who had gone to a funeral ceremony in Kie-Ntem province. Lockdowns in the affected area have been extended and more than 4,300 people have been placed in quarantine. It is possible and hoped that containment measures could end the outbreak before any vaccine options can be field-tested. Also because the virus is contagious when it is evident: in the presence of vomiting, diarrhea or bleeding. The risk of transmission during the incubation period is negligible. The virus is transmitted to people by fruit bats. See also Covid: over 3.5 million deaths worldwide, almost 169 million cases

Marburg virus symptoms Marburg virus is a very serious, often fatal disease. Sudden onset with nonspecific symptoms and signs such as high fever (39-40 C), severe headache, chills, malaise and body aches. After three days cramps and abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea may appear which can last up to a week. From the fifth to the seventh day, a maculopapular rash may appear and the clinical picture may worsen with the appearance of manifestations of haemorrhagic fever such as petechiae, mucosal and gastrointestinal haemorrhages.

possible candidates On the vaccination front, the main candidates are viral vector vaccines, similar to the Covid vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca, and monkey studies suggest they all offer strong protection against the virus. None of the vaccines is available in large quantities, the developers said at the WHO meeting.

The largest stock owned by Johnson & Johnson, reported the news site STAT: the company has about 3,500 doses that it would be willing to donate. The Sabin Vaccine Institute candidate has also been shown to be safe and to induce an immune response in a Phase 1 study, but there are only a few hundred doses. Finally, Public Health Vaccines, which is developing a vaccine using the same platform as the Merck-authorized Ebola-Zaire vaccine, has about 300 doses.

Only Janssen and Sabin’s vaccines have been tested in humans.

On the therapeutic side, there is Gilead’s antiviral remdesivir (also already used in Italy against Covid) which has proven to be effective against Ebola and a monoclonal antibody developed by Mapp Biopharmaceutical.

History The previous report concerned an outbreak in Ghana in July. a long known virus: the first ever Marburg outbreaks were described in 1967 in Germany (the virus is named after the German city of Marburg) and in Belgrade. In Africa the worst epidemic was in 2005 in Angolawhere the virus killed more than 200 people, the deadliest outbreak on record. See also Obesity is a public health problem and today there are drugs to combat it: il punto- breaking latest news