Outbreak of E-11 Enterovirus in Newborns Sparks Concern in Europe

Alarming Increase in Cases of Severe Sepsis Among Newborns in Europe

On May 31st, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued an alarming report regarding a surge in cases of severe sepsis among newborns in France. The increase in cases is associated with an enterovirus called Echovirus-11, or E-11. Since the release of the report, other countries, including Italy, have also reported cases of E-11.

According to the latest WHO report, Italy has confirmed seven cases of neonatal E-11 infection between April and June 2023. Three of these cases required admission to the neonatal intensive care unit. As of now, only one patient remains in intensive care, one is showing signs of improvement, and one has already been discharged. Two other cases, detected through screening, did not exhibit significant symptoms. Further investigations are underway, and the medical community is eagerly awaiting clinical and epidemiological data.

Italy is not the only country affected by this outbreak. Croatia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom have also reported cases of E-11 among newborns. However, based on the limited information available, WHO assesses the public health risk to the general population as low. The organization urges countries to monitor and report any new cases, while also urging healthcare settings to remain vigilant for potential infections and epidemics.

France was the first country to be alerted about the outbreak on May 5th. The country had recorded nine cases of sepsis associated with E-11 from 2022 to 2023, resulting in seven deaths. Eight of these cases involved preterm infants born before 37 weeks of gestation. The WHO alert raised awareness throughout the European region, leading to the detection of additional cases in other countries.

Apart from the seven cases reported in Italy, Croatia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom have also reported confirmed cases of E-11 infection among newborns. Austria, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway have not detected any increases in neonatal sepsis from E-11 during this period.

Enteroviruses, including E-11, are known to cause various infectious diseases and are responsible for annual epidemics. While the disease is usually mild, it can have severe consequences, particularly among newborns and infants. In addition to mild symptoms and skin rashes, E-11 infections can lead to severe neurological disorders, such as meningitis, encephalitis, and acute flaccid paralysis. The virus has also been associated with inflammatory diseases, including severe acute hepatitis with coagulopathies, which have high morbidity and mortality rates.

The WHO warns that the vertical transmission of the virus from mother to child complicates efforts to control infections. Consequently, it is crucial for healthcare professionals to remain well-informed about the signs and symptoms of E-11 and maintain a high level of vigilance to limit the spread of the virus and protect newborns from severe complications. As investigations and surveillance continue, the global health community is hopeful for a swift resolution to this outbreak.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

