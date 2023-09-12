Outbreak of Hemolytic-Uremic Syndrome in Florence: One Child Succumbs, Another Survives

Tragic Incident of Hemolytic-Uremic Syndrome in Florence

Florence, 12 September 2023 – In a heartbreaking event, two children were hospitalized in critical condition at the Meyer pediatric hospital in Florence due to the devastating hemolytic-uremic syndrome, also known as Seu. Unfortunately, the youngest victim, a two-year-old from Calabria, could not survive the severe damage caused by this rare acute disease.

Despite timely intervention and the administration of the most suitable medications in intensive care, the outcome was shocking, leaving everyone dismayed. However, there is a glimmer of hope amidst the tragedy. A three-year-old girl from Arezzo, who is also battling Seu, is showing signs of improvement and is expected to pull through.

Following an extended stay in the intensive care unit, she is now receiving treatment in the hospital ward. Hemolytic-uremic syndrome primarily affects children in their early years of life, leading to the formation of small blood clots throughout the body that obstruct the blood supply to vital organs, such as the brain, heart, and kidneys.

The Central Tuscany Local Health Authority promptly reported these cases to the Ministry of Health and the Higher Institute of Health. It was revealed that the infection was caused by an extremely aggressive strain of the bacterium Escherichia coli (Stec) prevalent in contaminated food, particularly dairy products or berries.

However, this syndrome can also be contracted through close contact with infected ruminant animals or in a contaminated environment. Additionally, transmission can occur between individuals who have come into contact with fecal matter. Thus, maintaining proper hand hygiene is crucial to prevent the spread of the bacterium.

Hemolytic-uremic syndrome can have a severe course in some cases and may result in a fatal outcome. It can also lead to long-term consequences. The symptoms of the disease vary in intensity and differ from child to child. However, common initial signs include vomiting and diarrhea accompanied by the presence of blood, intense abdominal pain, drowsiness, weakness, and complete cessation of urine production.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of food safety and the need for strict hygiene practices to prevent such outbreaks. The relevant authorities are working diligently to investigate the source and prevent further cases. Our thoughts are with the affected families during this difficult time, as the community comes together to support them through their grief and hope for the recovery of the surviving child.

