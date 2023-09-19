Outbreak of Indigenous Dengue Cases in Italy: Concerns and Precautions

Dengue Outbreak in Italy: 27 Indigenous Cases Confirmed

The Ministry of Health in Italy has confirmed 27 autochthonous cases of dengue, a viral infection transmitted through mosquitoes, that are not related to travel to areas with endemic dengue. The Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS) announced this alarming news today.

Out of the total cases, 21 have been reported in the province of Lodi, 2 in the province of Latina, and 4 in the province of Rome. However, the good news is that all the individuals affected by dengue, commonly known as “bone-breaking fever” due to the severe pain it can cause, are either healed or showing signs of improvement.

Apart from the indigenous cases, Italy has also reported 181 imported cases from other countries since the beginning of 2023. The largest outbreak is currently being investigated near Castiglione d’Adda in the Lodi area, and health officials are anxiously waiting for the results of the ongoing investigations to have a comprehensive understanding of the situation. Marino Faccini, the director of the Department of Hygiene and Health Prevention of the Ats Milano Metropolitan City, has stated that the number of cases could increase further.

The transmission of indigenous dengue cases in Italy occurs through mosquitoes, not from human to human. The common characteristic among the cases detected in the Lodi area is that the individuals all reside in the same small town, sometimes even in the same street, although not necessarily in the same family. Infected mosquitoes are believed to have spread in that specific area. Dengue is primarily transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is not present in Italy except for the island of Madeira and a part of the Black Sea region. However, a less efficient transmitter, the tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus), has been present in Italy since 1990.

The key to controlling the spread of dengue is disinfestation and personal protection from mosquito bites. Faccini emphasizes that individual homes can also act as breeding grounds for mosquitoes, as even a saucer with water can create the ideal conditions for their proliferation. Thus, it becomes crucial for individuals to take preventive measures to keep the situation under control.

Recognizing the symptoms of dengue is vital for early diagnosis and treatment. Patients often experience high and “strange” fevers accompanied by severe pain and skin rashes. Massimo Andreoni, the scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit), advises family doctors to be vigilant and timely identify these symptoms. Other common symptoms include severe headaches, muscle pain, acute headaches, nausea, and vomiting. In severe cases (1-5% of cases), breathing difficulties and multi-organ failure may occur, sometimes leading to fatality. The mortality rate of dengue is generally low (around 1% of cases), but it rises to 40% when the disease becomes complicated in the form of hemorrhaging. It is worth noting that approximately 75% of dengue cases are asymptomatic and go unnoticed. Currently, there is no specific treatment for dengue, and most people recover completely within two weeks. Several vaccines are undergoing studies for prevention and control.

Climate change has become a concerning factor in the spread of dengue. Many scientists predict that dengue outbreaks will become more frequent in the coming years due to extreme weather conditions, such as frequent showers and humid weather. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the incidence of dengue has increased 30 times worldwide in the last 50 years. More than half of the global population is at risk, and it is anticipated that climate change will expose an additional billion people to this disease.

As dengue poses a significant public health threat, authorities in Italy are working diligently to control the outbreak and provide necessary information and resources to the public to prevent further spread. It is crucial for individuals to take necessary precautions and seek medical attention if they experience any dengue-related symptoms.