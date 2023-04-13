Diphtheria. Dramatic increase in cases in the last year in Great Britain. An upsurge which, warn the homeless across the Channel, is largely due to “small boat crossings”. British researchers said outbreaks across the continent over the past year have been ‘mostly linked to arriving migrants’, almost all from Afghanistan.

What is diphtheria

Diphtheria, a highly contagious bacterial infection that can be fatal, is rare in the UK because babies and children have been vaccinated since the 1940s. However, the unvaccinated are highly susceptible to the disease, which can cause skin ulcers, respiratory problems and heart damage if not treated with antibiotics.

The European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases report for England uses data from the UK’s Health Security Agency and is based on genomic testing of hundreds of cases in ten European countries, including 59 in England. It highlights how 73 cases of the disease were recorded in England in 2022 in total – up from 12 cases the previous year – and a further case was recorded this year.

The majority of patients (97%) were ‘young Afghan males’ under the age of 18 with ‘unknown vaccination history’ – although the UKHSA notes this group may be ‘over-represented’ due to ‘increased clinical awareness and ascertainment of cases” among the demographic.

About half of those infected (51%) had skin problems caused by the disease. 12% had no symptoms and the disease in these cases was detected through screening or contact tracing.

Speaking of the data for Europe as a whole, they said there had been “obvious transmission among migrants” which they believed occurred “during travel within migrant facilities”. They added that “lack of adequate vaccination among migrants” was the reason for the outbreaks.

To avoid future diphtheria outbreaks, the researchers recommended “increased awareness among doctors caring for migrants”, “thorough vaccination protocols” and “timely screening of people at risk”.