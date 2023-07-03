Outcomes compensatory measure for the recognition of the qualification of Biologist

The Ministry of Health anonymously publishes the results of the written test for the recognition of the qualification of biologist, which took place on 28 June 2023 at “Sapienza University of Rome – Department of Biology and Biotechnology C. Darwin”.

We inform you that all the scores relating to the subject “Assessment of man’s nutritional and energy needs” include the 3 points relating to the question, in which the same answer was repeated twice, which was considered correct for all candidates .

Candidates admitted to the practical/oral test they are called on 5 July at 1.00 pm in the Aula Tatò – Via dei Sardi 70, Rome.

Consultation:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

