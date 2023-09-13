Home » Outcomes of a compensatory measure for the recognition of the medical qualification obtained abroad
Health

by admin
The Ministry of Health anonymously publishes the list of those admitted/not admitted to the practical/oral test relating to the compensatory measure for the recognition of the medical qualification obtained abroad.

The oral tests will be held for all those admitted on 19 and 20 September, as indicated in the announcement, at the S.Andrea polyclinic in Rome.

The commission reserves the right to shortly publish the list of candidates identified by their enrollment number, who will have to participate in the oral test on 19 September and those who will have to participate in the oral test on 20 September.

Consultation

