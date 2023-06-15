Outcomes of a compensatory measure for the recognition of the title of dentistry obtained in an EU or non-EU country

The Ministry of Public Health, anonymously, the results of the written test for the recognition of the qualification of dentistry held on at “Sapienza University of Rome” – Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry CdLM Dentistry and Dental Prosthetics.

Consultation:

Candidates admitted to the oral test for the recognition of the qualification of dentistry obtained abroad are summoned on 20 June 2023 at 8 am at the Department of Odontostomatological Sciences Maxillofacial Surgery of the University of Rome “Sapienza” in Via Caserta n. 6.