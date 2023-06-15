Home » Outcomes of a compensatory measure for the recognition of the title of dentistry obtained in an EU or non-EU country
Outcomes of a compensatory measure for the recognition of the title of dentistry obtained in an EU or non-EU country

The Ministry of Public Health, anonymously, the results of the written test for the recognition of the qualification of dentistry held on June 13, 2023 at “Sapienza University of Rome” – Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry CdLM Dentistry and Dental Prosthetics.

Candidates admitted to the oral test for the recognition of the qualification of dentistry obtained abroad are summoned on 20 June 2023 at 8 am at the Department of Odontostomatological Sciences Maxillofacial Surgery of the University of Rome “Sapienza” in Via Caserta n. 6.

