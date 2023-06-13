Outcomes of the compensatory measure (written test) for the recognition of the qualifications of Psychologist and Psychotherapist obtained abroad

The Ministry of Public Health, anonymously, the results of the written test for the recognition of the qualifications of Psychologist and Psychotherapist, held on at the Faculty of Medicine and Psychology of the “Sapienza University of Rome”.

List of candidates by code/test result

Code 01 ALLOWED

Code 02 NOT ALLOWED

Code 03 ALLOWED

Code 04 NOT ALLOWED

Code 05 NOT ALLOWED

Code 06 NOT ALLOWED

Code 07 NOT ALLOWED

Code 08 ALLOWED

Code 09 NOT ALLOWED

Code 10 ALLOWED

Code 11 NOT ALLOWED

Code 12 NOT ALLOWED

Code 13 NOT ALLOWED

Code 14 NOT ALLOWED

Code 15 NOT ALLOWED

Code 16 NOT ALLOWED

Code 17 ALLOWED

Code 18 NOT ALLOWED

Code 19 NOT ALLOWED

Code 20 NOT ALLOWED

Code 21 NOT ALLOWED

Code 22 NOT ALLOWED

The oral exam for admitted candidates will take place in room 4 (Faculty of Medicine and Psychology, via dei Marsi, 78, floor 1) on starting at 8.30.