Outcomes of the compensatory measure (written test) for the recognition of the qualifications of Psychologist and Psychotherapist obtained abroad

The Ministry of Public Health, anonymously, the results of the written test for the recognition of the qualifications of Psychologist and Psychotherapist, held on June 12, 2023 at the Faculty of Medicine and Psychology of the “Sapienza University of Rome”.
List of candidates by code/test result
- Code 01 ALLOWED
Code 02 NOT ALLOWED
- Code 03 ALLOWED
Code 04 NOT ALLOWED
Code 05 NOT ALLOWED
Code 06 NOT ALLOWED
Code 07 NOT ALLOWED
- Code 08 ALLOWED
Code 09 NOT ALLOWED
Code 10 ALLOWED
Code 11 NOT ALLOWED
Code 12 NOT ALLOWED
Code 13 NOT ALLOWED
Code 14 NOT ALLOWED
Code 15 NOT ALLOWED
Code 16 NOT ALLOWED
Code 17 ALLOWED
Code 18 NOT ALLOWED
Code 19 NOT ALLOWED
Code 20 NOT ALLOWED
Code 21 NOT ALLOWED
Code 22 NOT ALLOWED
The oral exam for admitted candidates will take place in room 4 (Faculty of Medicine and Psychology, via dei Marsi, 78, floor 1) on June 14, 2023 starting at 8.30.