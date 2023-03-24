From the questionnaire, studied by Terre di mezzo Editore and to which 3,108 people replied between February and March 2023, it emerges that on average you walk for eight days. It can also be estimated that in 2022 at least 123,000 people embarked on a journey: the figure is obtained taking into account that, as emerges from the questionnaire, at least a third of those who undertake a Way do not ask for the credential. Based on the data crossing, we can say that in 2022 there were at least one million documented overnight staysand it certainly is a default.

While the positive trend of credentials is now a known and constant fact (except for the years of the pandemic), that of testimonials marks a turning point and it will be interesting to study its trend in the coming years. The increases in credentials and testimonials are mainly due to the creation of new Paths but also to the improvement of services (from signage to hospitality structures) in the historical ones.

The credential data includes those who cover the entire Way and those who cover only a part of it, postponing the conclusion to other years or moments. Over the past two years, 26 more Paths have begun distributing the credential and keeping records of it; twelve Paths have declared that they will begin in 2023 while another 19 distribute the credential but do not keep records of it and therefore are unable to provide the data. There are bodies or associations that send the credential (and therefore it is not known whether the person receiving it actually sets off immediately) and others that deliver it to the place of departure. The 86,000 credentials are therefore underestimated, but the data certainly documents the trend of the phenomenon of walking in Italy.