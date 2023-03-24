In Italy the number of well-structured paths and people, mostly women, who walk them entirely are growing. With an economic impact also on the territories crossed: in 2022 the passage of walkers produced at least one million documented overnight stays, which allows us to say that in reality the figure is certainly higher. These are some of the most interesting aspects that emerge from the sixth edition of “Italy, Country of Paths”, il dossier of Terre di mezzo Editore which collects i data of associations and entities that issue credentials and testimonials (ie the starting and finishing documents of the Paths) e the results of a questionnaire to which they replied over three thousand walkers. The data were presented today in Milan as part of the Great Paths Fair a “Do the right thing!”, the national fair of critical consumption and sustainable lifestyles.
The investigation of Terre di mezzo records an important novelty: the testimonials distributed, ie the documents with which it is “certified” that the walker has completed the journey (or has completed a significant part of it), have almost tripled. In 2022, 33,014 testimonials were distributed. And sharp increase compared to 2021 (10,821): the increase is primarily due to the fact that today there are 47 Paths that release the testimonial, compared to 19 in 2021 (in 2017 there were only three). Therefore the net growth of walkers in Italy is also linked to the increase in the number of paths that can be traveled in our country.
The Paths are increasingly structured. In the past, the distribution of testimonials was very limited due to organizational problems: in fact, the delivery requires that at the destination there is an association or body that welcomes the walker. As far as credentials are concerned, 2022 confirms the growth trend recorded since 2021. The number of people who withdraw a credential has reached and exceeded pre-pandemic data. In 2022 the data speak of 86 thousand credentials delivered and registered.
From the questionnaire, studied by Terre di mezzo Editore and to which 3,108 people replied between February and March 2023, it emerges that on average you walk for eight days. It can also be estimated that in 2022 at least 123,000 people embarked on a journey: the figure is obtained taking into account that, as emerges from the questionnaire, at least a third of those who undertake a Way do not ask for the credential. Based on the data crossing, we can say that in 2022 there were at least one million documented overnight staysand it certainly is a default.
While the positive trend of credentials is now a known and constant fact (except for the years of the pandemic), that of testimonials marks a turning point and it will be interesting to study its trend in the coming years. The increases in credentials and testimonials are mainly due to the creation of new Paths but also to the improvement of services (from signage to hospitality structures) in the historical ones.
The credential data includes those who cover the entire Way and those who cover only a part of it, postponing the conclusion to other years or moments. Over the past two years, 26 more Paths have begun distributing the credential and keeping records of it; twelve Paths have declared that they will begin in 2023 while another 19 distribute the credential but do not keep records of it and therefore are unable to provide the data. There are bodies or associations that send the credential (and therefore it is not known whether the person receiving it actually sets off immediately) and others that deliver it to the place of departure. The 86,000 credentials are therefore underestimated, but the data certainly documents the trend of the phenomenon of walking in Italy.
The fourth edition of the questionnaire among walkers was created with an online questionnaire that traces the profile, needs and choices of walkers in Italy. 72% of those who answered are particularly “passionate” walkers: among these, 37% declare that they “can no longer do without the Paths”. Only 15% dedicated less than 20 days to walking during 2022; 16% say they spent 51 to 100 days on it and 12% more than three months in total. The Camino de Santiago, Via Francigena (in Italy) and Via degli Dei are the most popular itineraries. And they are also at the top of the thoughts of those who are considering leaving in 2023. A fifth of those who responded declare instead that they are at their first experience. All the others have tried their hand at multiple Cammini over the years, both in the beautiful country and abroad.
How do you choose a Camino? Word of mouth still matters more than any other means of knowledge. It was fundamental for 34% of the starters, while 24% found it by surfing the internet and 15% on social networks. To the fundamental question, “Why did you set out on the journey?”, 70% responded because they were looking for “mental and emotional well-being”, 59% to be surrounded by nature, 54% to get to know the villages and the area. Compared to last year’s survey, the fact stands out that in 2021 51.2% were looking for mental and emotional well-being: in short, a sign that we all have a great need to “take back” our time and walking is considered now a great way to disconnect and regenerate. Over 70% of people walk in Italy. Among the new questions this year, the questionnaire opens a veil on how the starting point of the Camino is reached: 35% answered “by train”, 31% by car and 24% by plane.
Spring and summer are the two favorite seasons to hit the road. Albeit with notable differences between months. And so July 2022 was less popular than May-June or even August and September. 61% completed the entire process and this figure is also confirmed by the positive trend of the testimonials distributed. Almost 40% dedicate more than a week to the chosen Path, but the number of people who walk from one day to one week is growing (from 55% to 63%). 28% walk alone and 34% in pairs. The number of those who decide to leave as a group is also growing. The paper guide is timeless: it is used by 60% of walkers. 41% also use GPS tracks on their mobile phone, 34% have consulted an app. But one tool does not exclude the other.
More and more women are taking to the road. This year’s questionnaire shows that 54.6% are women, while last year they were 50.4%. As regards age, one in three people who set out on the road is between 51 and 60 years old. 46% are employees and 17% are freelancers: the Paths are therefore not the prerogative of those who have a lot of time, but are also within the reach of those who have to reconcile this passion with work and/or family commitments.
Guides, maps, clothing, overnight stays, lunches, snacks and dinners: the walker moves the economy, especially that of areas and villages often on the margins of mass tourism. And the numbers are impressive. Indeed, the survey shows that the average cost is about 40 euros per day. 38% (an increase compared to the previous year) chose to stay overnight in bed & breakfasts, while 24% in hostels (preferred instead by first-timers). At noon almost everyone settles for a packed lunch, but then at dinner you try to recover your energy in a restaurant or pizzeria.
It is possible to consult the complete survey of all the data and graphs published by Terre di mezzo Editore by clicking here.
Credits: photo by Roberta Ferraris, Giovanni Guarneri, association Il Cammino di don Tonino, Irene Marraffa, Settimio Rienzo, Francesco Senatore