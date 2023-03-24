When she talks about mountains, her eyes sparkle, even more when it comes to the South Tyrolean ones. Contact with nature is an essential element for her, it is no coincidence that her days revolve around climbing, paragliding, cycling and ski mountaineering. She has an adventurous and courageous spirit. Magdalena Mittersteinerathlete and brand ambassador Salewareturned from a 2-month trip to Patagonia and we met her to tell us about the world of sport outdoor and their “magic”.

Magdalena Mittersteiner and the charm ofgli sport outdoor

The passion for outdoor sports, or all of those sporting activities or disciplines that have nature as their common ground, was born in Magdalena after years of artistic gymnastics at a competitive level. «I started this sport at the age of 4, growing up it was time for competitions, then I also dedicated myself to athletics, spending most of my time in indoor spaces, gyms and sports fields. But the more I looked out of the window of my house, in Trentino-Alto Adige, the more I wanted to go there, to discover up close what is my real home, the mountain».

It was the high school years when Magdalena began to immerse herself in the South Tyrolean trails, first with the corsathen with the climb, to date his greatest passion. But the desire to discover the mountain in all its facets pushes her further, so much so that she gets to “touch the sky with a finger” thanks to the paragliding and allo ski touring.

By combining sporting activity with the course of study, he also approaches two wheels with the racing bike, officially starting a sporty life outside. «During school I always tried to carve out the space and time to exercise. Going out and doing even just an hour of activity, without exaggerating, helped me clear my mind and gave me back the energy I needed to get back to being more productive in front of books. After all, sport is also this: a magical opportunity to detach one’s head and reconnect» she adds.

Outdoor sports: how do you prepare?

Whether the day includes a climbing route, a paragliding flight, a bike ride, or even just half an hour of road racing, the muscle toning before an outdoor activity takes precedence. «It is important, even more if you spend several hours in front of the computer, to activate the muscles with a good warm-up, especially if there is an intense sporting outing planned, as well as stretching once you get home, even if it’s just for 20 minutes». In a “typical” week of Magdalena there is also the rest dayi.e. a rest day from training to regenerate the organism and allow the body to improve its performance.

The charm of connection with nature

Whether it’s in the mountains, by the sea, by the lake or in a park in the city centre, theoutdoor training it’s a panacea not only for the physical healthbut also and above all for that mental because it allows you to switch off and get in touch with Mother Nature.

Magdalena says that «what she loves about outdoor sports is the connection that is established with nature and the feeling of well-being you get once you get home, because physically you feel tired like a workout in the gym, but mentally you’re regenerated and have twice as much energy. Above all, going out at dawn or dusk is even more magical, because it allows you to stop and enjoy these spectacular lights».

Among the outdoor sports there is speed hiking

And they are right there early morning lightthose in which many still “sleep”, the ideal time to devote themselves to speed hikingand sports trekking, today practiced above all on long mountain paths, with a faster pace than a normal walk. A transversal activity which, as he explains Thomas Aichner, Marketing Director Salewa, «brings people together, is inclusive, knows no borders and has no physical, ethnic or gender barriers. It is a democratic activity, which makes the mountains accessible to everyone, in every part of the world, from the Alps to the parks of large cities».

Perfect for the summer season, speed hiking was created not only to satisfy those who wish to experience a day dedicated to trekking, but also for those looking for an activity that allows them to “escape”, even if only for a few hours . And it is precisely from the inspiration of the first light of dawn that was born “Six to Nine: Kick-Start Your Day”, the creative concept of the new international communication campaign by Salewa, designed for the launch of the Speed ​​Hiking Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

The goal is precisely to tell the nature as an open-air gymcapable of giving strength and energy to those who decide to live it from the first light of dawn: before starting the working day, even before having breakfast, taking advantage of the most magical hours of the morning for one’s psycho-physical well-being.

What to put in the backpack?

As for the choice ofclothing and ofequipment, Magdalena points out that it all depends on the outdoor activity you choose to practice. «It is very important to put what you need in your backpack and leave what you don’t need at home, because having too much weight during an outing makes movements slower. I always carry one with me jacket it’s a replacement shirtl’water it’s a bar”.

In general, the choice of is recommended light, breathable and quick-drying garmentswhich allow freedom of movement during sports, and a pair of shoes capable of guaranteeing maximum agilityas well as a sense of safety and security on the ground.

How to approach these disciplines?

To all those who aspire to the thrill of outdoor sports but don’t know where to start, Magdalena recommends «going with a group of knowledgeable friends in the sector, or sign up for a course offered by the AVS (Alpenverein Südtirol) or by the CAI (Italian Alpine Club) which allows learn the basics to enjoy the mountains in safety. «The beauty of group courses is that you have the opportunity to meet people with your same passions and share moments together in an extraordinary world, which is that of nature. To all I say: you are stronger than you think! Go out into nature, feel the energy it gives you and the power you have within you.

