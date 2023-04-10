Fashion trends come and go, but the clothes you wear shouldn’t make you look older than you are. In this article, we take a look at the outfits that make you look older and the combinations that you should definitely avoid.

Outfits that make you look older – what you should avoid

If you want to look younger or just your age, then optimizing your wardrobe should be the number one priority. Here are the fashion choices you should stop making.

Combining too many trends at once

You’d think trendy pieces would always keep you looking youthful and on-trend, but nothing can do the opposite like trying to mix and match too many super-trendy pieces at once.

Deciding which trends to invest in can be overwhelming. So as you expand your wardrobe, consider what you can combine with things you already own without thinking too much. Not only will you get more use out of it, but it will also feel completely natural to your style.

Styling-Tipp: Invest in a trendy piece of clothing and combine it with the outfits you feel most comfortable in to give them a current and youthful look without going over the top.

Dressing too revealingly or all in black

While you should still be proud of your figure, flaunting it through sexy clothing only makes it seem like you’re trying too hard to find a younger version of yourself. Instead of celebrating your body with a range of crop tops and tight dresses, find clothes that complement your figure in a proper and grown-up way.

Outfts that make you look older – black from top to bottom: It seems like every woman has at some point been told that the most chic thing to wear is an all-black outfit. It’s not a lie, but there is a time and place for it, and it’s not a permanent option. Dressing in black all the time is a decision that makes you look older.

Styling Tip: You need to start wearing bright colors all the time if it doesn’t seem natural to you? Not at all! If color isn’t your thing, you can even spice up your look with neutral colors that aren’t black. Not only will the result be more flattering, but it will also brighten your mood.

Ideas for outfits in neutral colors for women over 50 can be found here!

Wearing retro clothes without a modern twist

Whether you are an older lady wearing the same clothes as you used to, or you are a young person who wants to embrace retro style through old-fashioned combinations, the result will be the same – you will look older.

Retro fashion is a wonderful and stylish thing, but to look modern it needs a contemporary twist. In other words, for a cool and chic retro look, you don’t need retro clothing, you need retro-inspired clothing.

Outfits that make you look older – Too big or too small

Clothing that just doesn’t fit right is never flattering, no matter how much you love the outfit concept. Whether it’s too small or too big, it’s a one-way street that makes you look older and dated – something you don’t have time for here, right?

Tip: Clean out the closet regularly! If you clean out your closet once a year, that’s good for you. But if you shy away from decluttering, you should start checking the contents of your clothes regularly. Remember: never keep clothes in the hope that one day they will fit again. Not only is this detrimental to your attitude, but it also takes up space for outfits that might make you feel good right now.

Absolutely avoid too long skirts + turtleneck sweaters

The skirt is one of the most important pieces of clothing for women, but if your skirt is too long, it can make you look older. Especially if you wear it with an oversized blazer or turtleneck. You should definitely avoid these combinations.