Of justified desires and bitter realizations

A small ray of hope: With her sunny disposition and a colorful lollipop bar, 10-year-old Laura (Image source: Copyright GKV-IPReG-ThinkTank)

(Berlin) Parents of seriously ill and disabled children are deeply concerned about the new regulations for out-of-hospital intensive care. The background is the new guideline for out-of-hospital intensive care introduced on January 1, 2023, which specifies the requirements for the implementation of the Intensive Care and Rehabilitation Strengthening Act (GKV-IPReG), which was passed in summer 2020.

On February 28, at an event organized by the GKV-IPReG ThinkTank in Berlin, it became clear that the parents’ concerns cannot be dismissed out of hand. The think tank, an association of representatives from medicine, science, medical technology, nursing and therapy as well as people with intensive care needs and their relatives, had the motto “Quo vadis non-clinical intensive care? – How can needs-based care be guaranteed?” invited to a political discussion round. About 120 people were on site and almost as many followed the panel discussion online, including self-representatives and interest groups, care providers, doctors, employees of health insurance companies and medical services.

Out-of-hospital intensive care is given to people who, because of artificial respiration or a rare, mostly early childhood illness, are constantly dependent on the support of a nursing specialist in their own home. “For affected children and young people, the constant presence of an intensive care worker also means a piece of freedom, because it enables them to participate in a child-friendly everyday life, for example in daycare and school, despite the severity of the illness,” emphasizes Dr. Annette Mund, chairwoman of the children’s network.

The new regulations that have been passed are intended to improve outpatient care and provide for comprehensive qualification requirements for specialists in medicine, care and therapy; in addition, new medical treatment structures are to be implemented.

“What initially sounds like a positive development turns out to be an obstacle to care, which also threatens well-established structures in the family environment of children and young people and thus presents families with seriously ill children with insurmountable challenges,” emphasizes Henriette Cartolano, board member of INTENSIVkinder Heimat eV, which looks after her ventilated daughter at home.

“Since there are currently not enough skilled workers with the required qualifications in both medicine and care, we parents fear that the additional hurdles will, in the worst case, lead to the health insurance companies only failing to provide the required security of care in many cases is still considered to be guaranteed in the case of residential care,” Henriette Cartolano worries.

The fact is: even now, downtime and vacancies in the care teams mean that parents often have to compensate for staff shortages themselves, take on night shifts to ensure the care of their children or have to accompany them to school. And given the already precarious bottlenecks in paediatrics, it seems unrealistic that the required medical care can be secured in the short term by setting up additional outpatient care structures.

Although the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians points out that it is doing everything possible to set up the necessary structures by the deadline of October 30 of this year, no doctors have yet been registered on the website of the federal health portal intended for this purpose. The doctors who have treated you so far are also at a loss given the additional requirements and the uncertain care structures.

“Increasingly, families are also reporting to self-help where the previous accompaniment by a nursing specialist for the affected children is no longer approved because the special qualification of the nursing specialists for non-clinical intensive care is not necessary in these cases, according to the health insurance company. We all have to take a very close look at this now,” demands Dr. Mouth.

Markus Behrendt from the parents’ self-help association IntensivLeben eV summarizes the bitter findings: “The families do not know where they can get the medical care that is essential for their children’s survival and where the nursing staff with the increased qualification requirements should come from. Even if the health insurance companies temporarily approve incomplete AKI prescriptions in individual cases from October due to recognizable structural deficits, the families and service providers lack the necessary legal certainty. Evidence of the assurance of medical and nursing care will be requested at the latest during the annual assessment by the medical service. If the required evidence cannot be provided within the framework of the target agreement, children and young people are at risk of being transferred to a care facility.”

Self-government in the healthcare sector has already extended the implementation period to the maximum due to the lack of structures. It is now up to politicians to adjust the deadlines for an orderly transition to quality-assured care as quickly as possible and to protect the fundamental rights of families with disabled and seriously ill children.

Related Links:

> Summary of the discussion event of the GKV-IPReG ThinkTank can be found on the Cody.Care website:

> Press release from parent self-help associations and bvkm:

> Directive on the prescription of out-of-hospital intensive care – AKI-RL on the website of the G-BA:

> Online knw article on our work in the GKV-IPReG ThinkTank:

Image source: Copyright GKV-IPReG-ThinkTank

The Children’s Network is the umbrella organization for self-help families with children and young people with chronic illnesses and disabilities. We provide information about the everyday care of self-help with current news. We offer a strong network for our approximately 250 member organizations / institutions and 650 individual members as well as 220 clinics and facilities, share information, news and appointments, prepare important topics and put them up for discussion. It is therefore important for us to help develop these digital offers and to keep a close eye on them.

We will be happy to help you with interviews with the quoters and support you in researching the protagonists.

You can also find us at www.kindernetzwerk.de

company contact

kids network

Benita Eisenhardt

Schiffbauerdamm 19

10117 Berlin

+49 30 257 659 60





Press contact

Children’s Network eV

Benita Eisenhardt

Schiffbauerdamm 19

10117 Berlin

+49 30 257 659 60



