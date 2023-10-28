Outpatient treatment: Every second practice sees it as a risk – only every sixth practice sees it as an opportunity

Hamburg, October 26, 2023 – The federal government’s plans to shift further inpatient services to the outpatient sector are met with skepticism among practicing doctors: this is shown by the survey by the Health Foundation. “More than three quarters of general practitioners and specialists as well as half of psychological psychotherapists expect that the outpatient plans will have an impact on their practices,” reports research leader Prof. Dr. Dr. Konrad Obermann. 45.7 percent of them see it as a risk, another 38.4 percent as a mix of opportunities and risks. Only 15.9 percent see this development as an opportunity.

The study participants affected by outpatient treatment see little chance in the federal government’s plan.

Resident doctors fear additional work in already overburdened structures

By far the biggest concern is an increased burden on residents – for example, from patients who go to outpatient practices if they have complications after treatment (83.8 percent). Doctors are already overloaded in many areas: “Outpatient care will not be possible due to the practice dying out, all practices have already stopped admissions,” comments one respondent to the ad hoc survey series “In Focus,” for example.

More than two thirds also fear risks for patients from shorter observation times compared to inpatient treatment. 57.1 percent expect poorer training in hospitals because many standard cases would no longer be cared for there. And 54.9 percent expect that the shift of services to the outpatient sector would lead to hospital closures.

Opportunity: avoiding hospital stays and shorter distances

Three quarters of practicing doctors see the strongest positive impact of outpatient treatment as advantages for patients through avoiding hospital stays and shorter journeys. In second place with 48.6 percent is the relief of hospitals, which could concentrate on more serious cases and have fewer staff shortages to deal with.

Residents should be involved in the planning

“The planned hospital reform undoubtedly made very good and comprehensible suggestions for effective and more efficient inpatient care, but you cannot think of it without the residents,” warns Obermann: “They are the ones who assign and continue to care for the patients. A coherent plan must therefore take an overall view and involve general practitioners and specialists at an early stage.”

