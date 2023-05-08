Ovarian cancer, 80 of the cases discovered only in the advanced stage

Generic symptoms, no screening, late diagnosis. With the result that the treatments, when they arrive, are not always effective, on the contrary: to date only 40% of patients with ovarian cancer are able to defeat the disease. This is why it is necessary to turn on the lights on the pathology, metaphorically and otherwise: last night, in fact, on the occasion of World Ovarian Cancer Day which is celebrated today 8 May, Palazzo Chigi was dyed Tiffany blue, the color that has always been associated with the disease , the color of the association no profit Loto ODVpromoter of the event.

Turn the lights on ovarian cancer events to celebrate World Day

“It is essential to be able to increase awareness and the level of information on the disease – commented Sandra Balboni, President of Loto Odv – Ovarian cancer is one of the most insidious and difficult to manage and there is a need for greater commitment on the part of all. Starting right from the institutions and for this reason we asked to light up the main government building to give a loud and clear signal. We have also launched other dissemination and awareness-raising initiatives in various locations in our country where the Loto offices are located”.

In Udine, Loto organized a fundraiser at the theater and collaborated in a conference at the Hotel Carlton in Bologna; in Parma, at the Steccata Gallery, today 8 May there is a new presentation of the book Women in color published by Soncini, a story in six voices on the disease by six women who have lived with cancer. On May 13th the appointment is in Pinarella di Cervia (RA) for a day of Nordic Walking by the sea in the presence of professional instructors and Loto volunteers. A TV commercial will also be broadcast on the Mediaset networks with the testimonial of the Association, the actress Serena Autieri. Finally, to celebrate the world day, whose theme for the 2023 edition is No Woman Left Behind, the experts of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (AIOM) and Loto are organizing a webinar for patients (live on YouTube channel of the Scientific Society at 18).

Ovarian cancer, more effort is needed on early diagnosis

Estimates, put together by Airtum and Loto, speak of over 5,000 cases of ovarian cancer a year. One in 72 women is destined to develop the disease in her lifetime and it is estimated that there are around 50,000 women alive today after a diagnosis. “Ovarian neoplasia presents a high biological heterogeneity and it is estimated that there are more than 30 different types – explains Saverio Cinieri, National President of AIOM – There is also a very wide variation for the different forms both in terms of incidence and in perspectives of care and survival. Up to 10 years we had few therapeutic options against cancer and chemotherapy was in fact the only weapon available. We have recently witnessed the introduction of new treatments and targeted drugs which have significantly increased the chances of the sick”.

But for these new therapeutic options and strategies to reach patients, work must be done to promote early diagnosis. To date, in fact, explain from Aiom, about 80% of patients have an advanced stage disease at diagnosis. “In this form of female cancer we still find a high mortality – adds Rossana Berardi, President of the Scientific Committee of the Loto non-profit association and Member of the National Executive of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (AIOM) – The reason is to be found above all in symptoms that are generic and non-specific and are often confused with those of other, much less serious diseases. Early diagnosis is in no way favored and treatments are thus more difficult and also less effective. Furthermore, unlike breast cancer or cervical cancer, screening programs are not possible. The only form of prevention is linked to the alterations of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes which constitute an important risk factor”.